Cary-Grove beats Hampshire in regular season finale

CARY – As Cary-Grove prepared for its regular-season finale against Hampshire, the Trojans realized they could exploit the Whip-Purs defense through the air.

When C-G coach Brad Seaburg told quarterback Jason Gregoire before Friday's game that they would be calling a pass play on the Trojans' first play of the game, the junior knew something good would happen. Gregoire was right. After the Trojans' defense forced a turnover on downs, Gregoire connected with Zach McQuade for a 50-yard touchdown on the pre-game scripted passing play.

The momentum from the big play carried the rest of the way as C-G beat Hampshire, 33-13, to clinch a playoff berth.

"Just with how [Hampshire's] free safety played and how it all set up, I knew it'd be successful," Gregoire said of the touchdown.

Gregoire, who completed 7 of 13 passes for 97 yards, was also dangerous running the Trojans' option offense. He amassed 92 yards on 12 carries with one touchdown. Freshman fullback Tyler Pennington added 90 yards on 16 carries with two touchdowns.

C-G (6-3) dominated the line of scrimmage most of the game. Defensively, the Trojans limited the Whip-Purs (6-3) to six rushing yards in the first half, helping them take a 20-0 lead.

"We knew they had a physical team, had some big guys up front," junior lineman Trevor Ruhland said. "I feel like our offensive line did a good job and is going to carry that on."

The Trojans extended their lead to 27-0 on their first possession of the third quarter, puncutated by Pennington's second touchdown of the game. Hampshire finally broke through against C-G's defense on a 1-yard touchdown run by senior running back Nick Kielbasa with 23 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

Junior fullback Zach Forney scored C-G's final touchdown on a 4-yard run in the fourth while Hampshire tacked on a late score on Nick Mohlman's 15-yard pass to Tim Jansen.

Despite the loss, Hampshire will be making its first playoff appearance since 2008.

“I thought that was a great warm up for the playoffs,” Hampshire coach Dan Cavanaugh said. “We’re not going to find anyone that we’re going to play that’s going to be better than that.”