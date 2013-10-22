CLC, Harvard, Marian all move up one spot in FB rankings

Three local football teams – Crystal Lake Central, Harvard and Marian Central – all moved up one spot in their respective classes as The Associated Press released its new state polls Tuesday.

Central (7-1) is ranked No. 7 in Class 6A, Harvard (8-0) is No. 8 in Class 4A and Marian (6-2) is tied for No. 10 in Class 5A.

Cary-Grove (5-3) is the only other local team receiving votes, getting one in Class 6A.

FOOTBALL State Rankings Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:

Class 8A

School W-L Pts. Prev.

1. Loyola (9) (8-0) 90 1

2. Bolingbrook (8-0) 81 2

3. Homewood-Flossmoor (7-1) 67 4

4. Naperville Neuqua Valley (7-1) 65 3

5. Oak Park-River Forest (7-1) 57 5

6. Stevenson (6-2) 40 6

7. Waubonsie Valley (6-2) 37 8

8. Barrington (7-1) 22 9

9. Marist (5-3) 17 NR

10. Naperville Central (5-3) 6 7

(tie) Simeon (5-3) 6 NR

Others receiving votes: Fremd 4, Gurnee Warren 3.

Class 7A

School W-L Pts. Prev.

1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (6) (7-1) 87 2

2. Lake Zurich (3) (8-0) 84 1

3. Glenbard West (7-1) 70 3

4. Edwardsville (8-0) 47 4

5. Wheaton North (7-1) 46 6

6. St. Rita (7-1) 45 8

7. Glenbard North (7-1) 40 9

8. Lincoln-Way East (6-2) 21 7

9. Batavia (7-1) 19 NR

10. Schaumburg (8-0) 13 10

(tie) Wheaton Warrenville South (6-2) 13 NR

Others receiving votes: Glenbrook North 6, Maine South 2, Fenwick 2.

Class 6A

School W-L Pts. Prev.

1. Rockford Boylan (6) (8-0) 103 1

2. Rock Island (4) (8-0) 99 2

3. Crete-Monee (7-1) 89 3

4. Normal Community (7-1) 74 4

5. Oak Lawn Richards (1) (7-1) 70 5

6. East St. Louis (5-3) 45 9

7. Crystal Lake Central (7-1) 44 8

8. Lake Forest (6-2) 27 6

9. Normal West (7-1) 27 6

10. Marmion (6-2) 10 7

(tie) Lincoln Way North (7-1) 10 NR

Others receiving votes: Providence 4, Grayslake North 3, Cary-Grove 1, Lakes Community 1, De La Salle 1, Quincy 1.

Class 5A

School W-L Pts. Prev.

1. Montini (13) (8-0) 130 1

2. Sycamore (8-0) 107 3

3. Springfield SH-Griffin (7-1) 101 4

4. Joliet Catholic (7-1) 92 5

5. Washington (8-0) 92 5

6. Normal U-High (8-0) 60 7

7. Kaneland (7-1) 59 2

8. Highland (8-0) 39 8

9. Lincoln-Way West (7-1) 28 10

10. Nazareth (6-2) 7 NR

(tie) Marian Central (6-2) 7 NR

Others receiving votes: Chatham Glenwood 5, Brooks 3, Rich Central 2, Glenbard South 2, Peoria Notre Dame 1, Limestone 1.

Class 4A School W-L Pts. Prev.

1. Rochester (14) (8-0) 140 1

2. Evergreen Park (8-0) 119 2

3. Columbia (8-0) 104 3

4. Geneseo (7-1) 91 5

5. Rock Island Alleman (7-1) 84 6

6. Quincy Notre Dame (7-1) 62 7

7. Rockford Lutheran (7-1) 51 8

8. Harvard (8-0) 47 9

9. Mahomet-Seymour (7-1) 36 4

10. Bishop McNamara (5-3) 15 NR

Others receiving votes: Plano 6, Aurora Central Catholic 5, Jacksonville 3, Payton 3, Phillips 2, Peotone 1, Jerseyville Jersey 1.

Class 3A

School W-L Pts. Prev.

1. Carterville (5) (8-0) 112 2

2. Mount Carmel (4) (8-0) 106 3

3. Winnebago (2) (8-0) 85 5

4. Williamsville (1) (8-0) 84 4

5. Wilmington (7-1) 64 1

6. Greenville (8-0) 62 7

7. Stillman Valley (7-1) 35 6

8. Tolono Unity (6-2) 34 9

9. IC Catholic (5-3) 25 NR

10. St. Joseph-Ogden (6-2) 19 NR

Others receiving votes: Monticello 15, Aurora Christian 7, Decatur St. Teresa 5, Erie-Prophetstown 3, Seneca 2, Kewanee 2.

Class 2A

School W-L Pts. Prev.

1. Maroa-Forsyth (11) (8-0) 126 1

2. Mercer County (1) (8-0) 115 2

3. Rockridge (1) (8-0) 98 3

4. Eastland-Pearl City (8-0) 88 4

5. Clifton Central (8-0) 75 5

6. Sterling Newman (7-1) 58 6

7. Chester (8-0) 51 7

8. Cerro Gordo-Bement Co-op (8-0) 39 8

9. Downs Tri-Valley (8-0) 25 9

10. Bismarck-Henning (8-0) 14 10

Others receiving votes: Ottawa Marquette 11, Fieldcrest 5, Carlyle 4, Farmington 3, Eldorado 2, Gillespie 1.

Class 1A

School W-L Pts. Prev.

1. Stockton (10) (8-0) 108 1

2. Casey-Westfield (1) (8-0) 96 2

3. Camp Point Central (8-0) 88 3

4. Stark County (7-1) 64 6

5. Forreston (7-1) 58 7

6. Sidell Jamaica-Salt Fork (7-1) 51 8

7. Leo (7-1) 38 5

8. Carrollton (7-1) 34 4

9. Arthur-Lovington (7-1) 22 10

10. Argenta-Oreana (6-2) 20 9

Others receiving votes: Brown County 10, Rockford Christian Life 8, Lena-Winslow 5, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 2, Galena 1.