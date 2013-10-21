Hampshire football coach Dan Cavanaugh to retire after season

Hampshire football coach Dan Cavanaugh will retire as teacher and coach after this school year, but the Whip-Purs are sending him out in style.

Cavanaugh, 55, knows his team will be playing in the Class 5A playoffs. Hampshire (6-2) assured itself a playoff spot with its sixth victory Friday, a 42-7 win over Johnsburg.

Cavanaugh, who teaches math at Hampshire, asked not to speak about his last season at the moment, wanting the focus to be on the Whips’ players and their first playoff berth since 2008. Hampshire (6-2 overall, 4-2 Fox Valley Conference Fox Division) struggled its first two seasons in the FVC, but will finish third in the Fox this season.

Cavanaugh is 121-120 in his 25-year head coaching career at Hampshire. He led the Whips to the Class 2A state championship in 1995, their third in school history. The first two state titles were won under Ron Ellett in 1976 and 1979.