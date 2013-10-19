Marengo ends 15-game losing streak with rout

ROCKFORD- For the upperclassman on the Marengo football team, their 42-7 victory over Rockford Christian was a long time coming. The Indians won for the first time since Week 1 of last season to, rather easily, end its 15-game losing streak Friday night.

For Marengo, they were happy to be the team celebrating this time around.

“It always feels good to get a win, but this one means more for the kids than a regular one,” Marengo coach Matthew Lynch said. “They have been fighting and battling all year. They haven’t quit on us and they still come to practice every day. I’m proud and very happy for them.”

The Indians (1-7, 1-5 BNC East) probably didn’t play their best game of the season, but they did enough to win on this night. Marengo overcame seven turnovers, five in the first half, to beat RC and record their first Big Northern Conference East Division win in two seasons.

The Indians took a 21-7 lead into halftime, thanks in large part to their defense. Marengo fumbled the ball four times, sometimes in its own territory, but its defense refused to budge, not allowing a Rockford Christian score after its first possession.

The defense held Rockford Christian to a game total of 170 yards, and forced three turnovers themselves.

“We turned the ball over a lot, and you don’t normally win those games, but we hung in there defensively and picked up the mistakes we made on offense. They just played really well today,” Lynch said.

The Indians offense did manage to hold on to the ball long enough to do some serious damage. Zach Knobloch threw for 198 yards and a touchdown to lead the way. Knobloch was helped out in the passing game by Dakota Kissack, who threw a 64-yard halfback pass touchdown in the first half.

The team also had three rushers go over 50 yards and amassed a team total of 234 yards on the ground. Kyle Gara led the way with 12 carries for 72 yards, which included a touchdown.

“It’s pretty exciting, Knoblock said. “We ran the plays really thoroughly this week and worked on controlling the offense better, and it just sort of clicked for us tonight.”

Dillon Csanda caught the ball seven times for 115 yards for Marengo, and the game-winning touchdown for the Indians turned out to be a 75-yard punt return by Jarrell Jackson.