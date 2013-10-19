Harvard edges G-K to stay undefeated

GENOA – When the situation grew tense for Harvard, the Hornets, as they have all season, found a way to finish the job.

Harvard stopped a Genoa-Kingston two-point conversion attempt, then came up with a key sack and fumble recovery after the Cogs recovered the onside kick to preserve a 22-21 victory and clinch a share of the Big Northern Conference East Division football championship Friday night.

“We just kept our heads together, played as a team and just made plays when we needed to,” Hornets running back Christian Kramer said.

Harvard (8-0 overall, 5-0 BNC East) will win the BNC East for the first time since 2007. The Hornets can win the title outright, and complete their first unbeaten regular season since 1988, if they beat Richmond-Burton next week.

“Our guys hung together,” Harvard coach Tim Haak said. “They are a resilient group. We didn’t play a perfect game by any means and we did things that we will take off film as we look forward to next week. It was a good football team that we beat tonight.”

Kramer led Harvard with 140 yards rushing. After Hornets running back Jose Mejia scored, Kramer ran for a touchdown of his own and Harvard led, 14-9, at halftime. The Cogs (4-4, 4-1) marched down and scored to make it 15-14. The Hornets answered right away when Mejia scored and Kramer ran in the two-point conversion.

“We didn’t do as good of a job as we would have hoped to end the half and then we came out and went three-and-out,” Haak said. “They scored and we didn’t flinch.”

G-K scored late and went for the lead with a two-point attempt rather than trying to tie with a kick. Defensive back Justin Nolen broke up quarterback Griffin McNeal’s pass.

“Just because you may know what they may do, you still have to execute and I thought Justin Nolen made a great play to knock it down,” Haak said.

The Cogs recovered the onside kick for one last shot, but Zach Martin sacked McNeal, forcing a fumble that the Hornets recovered.

“It was huge,” Kramer said. “It put us in great position to win the game and we executed that plan like we wanted to overall.”

Now, the Hornets want to finish the job for the regular season and improve their playoff seed for Class 4A.

“It is great for the kids, no doubt,” Haak said. “But, we just continue to prepare and get ready to play again.”