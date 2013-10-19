Hampshire beats Johnsburg, clinches playoff berth

Hampshire 42, Johnsburg 7

Game summary: Hampshire received the opening kick and put its first points on the board just 1 minute and 20 seconds into the game on a Nick Kielbasa 53-yard touchdown run. The Whip-Purs scored touchdowns on five of six first-half possesions.

The Whips’ Mason Fleury intercepted Johnsburg quarterback Nick Brengman on the Skyhawks’ first offensive snap and ran it back to the 1-yard line. Kielbasa punched it in on the next play, just 23 seconds after their first score.

Johnsburg (1-7 overall, 1-4 Fox Valley Conference Fox Division) scored its first points with 7:01 left when Brengman found Austin Koontz on a 7-yard pass to cut the deficit to 42-7, where the game stayed.

With the win, the Whips (6-2 overall, 4-2 FVC Fox) earn a trip to the playoffs for the first time since the 2008 season. The win also guarantees the first winning season since that season.

Key stat: The Whips' defense was stellar. They intercepted Brengman three times in the first half and added another takeaway in the second half, when they forced and recovered a Johnsburg fumble near the end of the third quarter.

Part of the Hampshire game plan aimed to keep Brengman in check, due his to big arm and rushing abilities. The Whips held the junior quarterback to just 59 yards through the air and kept the Skyhawks under 200 yards (182) for the game.

On the other side of the ball, Hampshire racked up 223 yards on the ground. Nick Kielbasa ran for 125 of those yards on 18 touches including touchdown runs of 53, 1 and 4 yards. Quarterback Nick Mohlman threw for 77 yards on 5 of 6 passing including two touchdown passes.

Quote: "It's basically making history for us," Kielbasa said of making the playoffs. "We finally did it. It's a good feeling and hard to describe.

“You have to know what you want to fight for and what you want to win for and we figured that out and it got us here.”