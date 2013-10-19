Cary-Grove knocks Crystal Lake South out of playoff contention

CARY – Shortly after giving up a game-tying touchdown in the final minute of the first half, the Cary-Grove Trojans quietly walked off the field and tried to regroup.

Predictably, the mood was sour.

“When we got in there at halftime, everything was kind of quiet,” said Trevor Ruhland, the Trojans’ two-way lineman. “Coach [Don] Sutherland, our D-coordinator, came in, and he yelled at us pretty good.”

The gist of Sutherland’s message: Play tougher. Play like winners.

The Trojans responded with a hard-hitting second half and a 21-14 win Friday against rival Crystal Lake South. C-G (5-3, 5-1 FVC Valley) likely secured a playoff berth with the victory, while the Gators (3-5, 1-4) saw their 12-year playoff streak come to an end.

The outcome remained in doubt until C-G defender Jack Timmins blitzed around the right edge on fourth-and-2 and buried Gators quarterback Austin Rogers to the turf. Timmins’ sack with 2:36 remaining gave the Trojans the ball at their 43-yard line and gave the offense an opportunity to run out the clock, which it did.

“We were just trying to wait and try to throw it over the top,” said Rogers, who threw for one touchdown and caught another to keep his team in the game. “I didn’t see my blind side, and their end made a great play.”

Timmins said it was hard to describe what went through his mind when he turned the corner and saw Rogers sitting in the pocket.

“It was a blur,” Timmins said. “The whole second half was a blur.”

The clock rarely stopped as both teams relied heavily on the running game, which played into the Trojans’ favor. C-G running back Tyler Pennington rushed for 102 yards and two touchdowns and quarterback Jason Gregoire did not attempt a pass before halftime, which prompted the Gators defense to pinch in toward the line of scrimmage.

“Their safeties were really starting to play the run pretty hard, and we saw some things that opened up the passing game a little bit,” Trojans coach Brad Seaburg said.

Gregoire completed his only three passes in the second half, and each went for a big gain. He connected for 14 yards with Larkin Hanselmann, 35 yards with Zach McQuade and 35 yards with Jimmy Freskos for a go-ahead touchdown in the third quarter.

Although the big plays hurt, Gators coach Chuck Ahsmann said, he was proud of his team’s effort.

“It was probably a great high school game to watch from everywhere but our sideline,” Ahsmann said. “It’s tough. Our kids really battled, and to get knocked out of the playoffs is something we haven’t experienced in a long time.”

Meanwhile, C-G will look for its sixth win next week against Hampshire to try to improve its seeding for the postseason.

Asked whether he liked what he saw from his team, Seaburg hesitated.

“‘Yes and no,” Seaburg said. “Yes, I like that we won our fifth game. But on both sides of the ball, we still need to improve. We still need to get better.

“Having been to the championship game three times, we know what it takes to get there and compete with teams in the playoffs. Right now, we’re not where we need to be, but we’re going in the right direction.”