Huntley football cooks up teamwork

LAKE IN THE HILLS – One by one, Huntley football coaches carted in slow cookers full of chili, searching for strategic counter space that would somehow bolster their chances.

Each confidentally boasted that, by the end of Thursday night, their entry would be deemed the best of the best. But deep down, considering how their football boss had predicted all week that they were competing for second place, Red Raiders coach John Hart would again find a way to keep his 10-year chili cook-off winning streak in tact.

If only for a small sliver of time, the Red Raiders allowed their focus to shift away from Friday night's pivotal home game against Jacobs and onto maintaining the family atmosphere Hart had strived to build within Huntley's program when he was hired prior to last season.

And, like any other family, togetherness is defined by a bit of sibling rivalry – even if it came in the form of competing chili recipes.

Among the most confident was defensive coordinator Matt Zimolzak, the laid-back California native who was convinced his entry – selection 2 in the collection of crockpots – was the front-runner.

"There's some quality steak in there," Zimolzak said as he methodically stirred the pot, putting the chunks of beef he included on full display.

Running backs coach Ricky Crider offered up chili with macaroni while defensive backs coach Casey Popenfoose entered a creation taken from his mother's recipe. To boost his chances, Popenfoose – the son of defensive line coach and Huntley pastor Joel Popenfoose – took his chili to a higher authority, requesting that his chili – Entry No. 8 – would make a strong showing as part of his pregame prayer.

Some of Popenfoose's chili combatants question his motives seeking Divine Intervention.

"I can't believe you just prayed for your own chili," offensive line coach Chris Babyar says.

One of the the final entries came from offensive coordinator Mike Slattery, who had finished in last place last year and was ridiculed throughout the week by his fellow coaching competitors. The mocking continued Thursday night.

"That's the creme brulee of chili," Zimolzak said. "It's got a nice little crust on it and everything."

For the Huntley seniors who crowded around tables and sampled each entry before casting votes for a winner, the weekly dinners at Hart's home serve as a break from the week's rigorous football workload. This week's preparations had been more intense than normal, hoping to secure a win that would go a long way in inching Huntley closer to a playoff berth.

Hart had closed Monday's team meeting by playing a video clip of Jacobs players celebrating a dramatic win against Crystal Lake South on Josh Walker's touchdown run on the final play of the game. Red Raiders players, who have lost two home games on late touchdowns, watched in silence.

“You have to decide if you want that this Friday,” Hart told his team. “You have to decide if you want to watch their team and their players celebrating on your field.”

All week, the practices had been difficult. Come game day, Huntley's seniors believed, they'd be ready to face their arch rivals in Huntley's final home game. The night before, though, was all about being together, continuing to strengthen a bond players knew had to be solid Friday night.

"It just keeps you with football, even though you're not on the field," senior center Darren Erath said. "You're with your teammates still and I think we're tighter because of these dinners – it's just a mellow environment and really relaxed. It's a nice setting.

"(Friday) it's back at it with all the seriousness. It will be time to get back at it."

For Hart, hosting the weekly dinners represents a way to put his program's family theme into practice. As important as Game Day is, the meals offer a break for players, keeping the games in perspective while continuing to build relationships that will last long after the season is over.

"The biggest part of their life is still in front of them and it's about all the other things beside football," Hart said. "So we're just trying to enjoy them as people as well as players."

By the end of the night, Zimolzak's chili garnered enough votes to capture the title. But Hart somehow managed to keep his winning streak alive with his "manly Texas chili" after "miscounting votes", according to senior defensive end Brandon Dranka – a tactic Hart said he's not afraid to fall back on if need be to attain the desired result.

"The main component (to success) is the fact that I'm the final judge – I tally up the votes," Hart admitted. "They could be skewed and I've been accused of that, but it's never been proven."

Welcome to the family.

About this series: Huntley football coach John Hart has given the Northwest Herald and sports reporter Jeff Arnold all access to his program for the 2013 season. From coaches meetings to the pregame locker room, Arnold will write weekly stories from inside the Red Raiders, providing a glimpse into the lives of high school football players.

