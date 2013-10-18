Grundy County church bulletins: Feb. 14, 2014

Coal City church to hold ‘Hallelujah’ Soup Supper

COAL CITY – Coal City United Methodist Church, 6805 E. McArdle Road in Coal City, invites the community to join them for their “Hallelujah” Soup Supper from 4 to 7 p.m. March 1. They will be serving homemade vegetable beef and chicken noodle soups.

The cost will be $8 for adults and children ages 13 and older; $4 for children ages 6 to 12 years old; $2 for children ages 3 to 5 years old; and children ages 2 and younger eat free.

Each meal includes your choice of soup, choice of ham or turkey sandwiches, crackers, a beverage, ice cream and dessert. Carry outs are available. All proceeds will go to the church’s building fund. Tickets will be sold at the door.

Bethlehem Lutheran Church Lenten services

MORRIS – Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 202 W. Jefferson St. in Morris, will hold weekly Lenten services beginning Ash Wednesday, March 5. Services start at 6:30 p.m. There will be a soup and sandwich supper at 5 p.m. This year’s Lenten theme is “Jesus and His Holy and Precious Blood.”

Church of Hope will hold annual Soup Supper

GARDNER – The Women’s Association of the Church of Hope in Gardner will hold its annual Soup Supper from 4 to 6:30 p.m. March 1.

On the menu will be chicken tortellini soup, potato soup, homemade chili, croissant sandwiches and hot dogs. Dessert and drinks are included. Prices are $6 for adults, children 5 to 10 years old are $3 and younger than 5 years old are free. Carry outs are available.

Minooka church hosts Lenten Fish Fry in March

MINOOKA – Minooka United Methodist Church, 205 W. Church Street in Minooka, will have Lenten Fish Fry from 4 to 7 p.m. March 7, 14, 21, 28, April 4, 11 and 18. There will be a variety of meals and sides to choose from, complete with beverage and dessert. Other items on the menu include grilled cheese and fries, chicken strips and fries.

The prices vary from $5 to $12 and will be served in the annex just north of the church. Carry out is available and the events are open to the public. No reservations are needed. For information, call 815-467-2322.

Reconnect with your Faith through Catholics Returning Home

Catholics Returning Home is a program to help Catholics reconnect with their faith and renew their relationship with Christ. There is no obligation or cost.

Join us and you will find a: Supportive, nonjudgmental group where you can freely explore your concerns and questions; small community with others thinking about returning, recently returned Catholics, and clergy; safe haven in which private issues are identified and dealt with privately, with compassion; and warm environment where you will be welcomed.

This six-week series begins from 7:30 to 9 p.m. March 10 at St. Mary Immaculate Parish in the North Wing Room A. Preregistration is requested. For information, call the group’s facilitator, Deacon Tom O’Connell, at 815-230-2241 or visit www.smip.org.

St. Mary Immaculate Parish is at 15629 South Route 59 in Plainfield. For information about St. Mary Immaculate Parish, call 815-436-2651.