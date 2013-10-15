Wonder Lake public works director to serve as administrator

WONDER LAKE – The village’s public works director will take over more of the village’s day-to-day operations, the board decided.

The Wonder Lake Village Board appointed Public Works Director Steve Weir to serve as the village administrator.

Weir had been handling about 90 percent of the responsibilities before the appointment, but the board decided to give him the authority to address issues across the village, including the police department and emergency assistance, Village President Tony Topf said.

He also will serve as a liaison between the department heads and the Village Board, Topf said.

“He’s right in the middle of everything all the time, all the projects, so we thought it would be a good idea,” Topf said. “We can look at it and tweak the responsibilities as we go.”

Weir works about 25 to 35 hours a week. He will not be receiving a pay increase with the new role.

In the past, village presidents have handled most of the village administrator duties, but Topf, who works full time, hasn’t been able to spend as much time at Village Hall. The board has thought about hiring an administrator in the past but didn’t have the funds for it.

The village of Wonder Lake has one full-time employee and 36 part-time employees, according to its 2012 annual financial report. The one full-time employee works in the police department.