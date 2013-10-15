Harvard takes No. 9 spot in 4A; CLC No. 8 in 6A

Unbeaten Harvard cracked The Associated Press Class 4A Top 10 this week for the first time this season.

The Hornets (7-0) were close the last two weeks and vaulted to No. 9 when the statewide poll of sports reporters’ votes were released Tuesday. Harvard faces Genoa-Kingston (4-3) Friday in a game that could decide the Big Northern Conference East Division champion. The winner clinches a tie.

Crystal Lake Central (6-1) jumped two spots in the Class 6A poll to No. 8. Cary-Grove (4-3) lost to Jacobs, 36-35, but still was among other teams receiving votes with one.

Marian Central (5-2) lost to Montini, the top-ranked Class 5A team, 40-35, and dropped from No. 9 to among others receiving votes with 15.

Alden-Hebron (5-2) received one vote in Class 1A.

AP State Rankings

Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:

Class 8A School W-L Pts Prv

1. Loyola (12) (7-0) 120 1

2. Bolingbrook (7-0) 108 2

3. Neuqua Valley (6-1) 90 4

4. Homewood-Flossmoor (6-1) 87 3

5. Oak Park-River Forest (6-1) 70 8

6. Stevenson (5-2) 47 10

7. Naperville Central (5-2) 37 5

8. Waubonsie Valley (5-2) 34 6

9. Barrington (6-1) 29 NR

10. Niles Notre Dame (6-1) 27 NR

Others receiving votes: O’Fallon 4, Gurnee Warren 3, Marist 2, Niles West 2.

Class 7A School

W-L Pts Prv

1. Lake Zurich (5) (7-0) 113 1

2. Chicago Mt. Carmel (6) (6-1) 108 2

3. Glenbard West (6-1) 83 4

4. Edwardsville (1) (7-0) 77 3

5. Wheaton Warrenville South (7-0) 77 3

6. Wheaton North (6-1) 50 7

7. Lincoln-Way East (6-1) 46 6

8. St. Rita (6-1) 42 9

9. Glenbard North (6-1) 36 10

10. Schaumburg (7-0) 15 NR

Others receiving votes: Batavia 14, Benet 9, Belleville West 3, Maine South 3.

Class 6A School W-L Pts Prv

1. Rockford Boylan (7) (7-0) 123 1

2. Rock Island (4) (7-0) 114 2

3. Crete-Monee (1) (6-1) 107 3

4. Normal Community (6-1) 77

4 (tie) Oak Lawn Richards (1) (6-1) 77 5

6. Lake Forest (6-1) 70 6

7. Marmion (6-1) 60 7

8. Crystal Lake Central (6-1) 31 10

9. East St. Louis (6-1) 17 NR

10. Providence (4-3) 10 NR

Others receiving votes: Normal West 7, De La Salle 6, Lincoln Way North 6, Grayslake North 3, Argo 2, DeKalb 2, Quincy 1, Lakes Community 1, Cary-Grove 1.

Class 5A School W-L Pts Prv

1. Montini (16) (7-0) 169 1

2. Kaneland (1) (7-0) 144 2

3. Sycamore (7-0) 121 3

4. Springfield SH-Griffin (6-1) 116 4

5. Joliet Catholic (6-1) 105 5

6. Washington (7-0) 83 6

7. Normal University (7-0) 64 7

8. Highland (7-0) 42 8

9. Chatham Glenwood (6-1) 31 10

10. Lincoln-Way West (6-1) 23 NR

Others receiving votes: Nazareth 16, Marian Central 15, Glenbard South 4, Rich Central 1, Brooks 1.

Class 4A School W-L Pts Prv

1. Rochester (14) (7-0) 140 1

2. Evergreen Park (7-0) 107 3

3. Columbia (7-0) 104 2

4. Mahomet-Seymour (7-0) 93 4

5. Geneseo (6-1) 83 6

6. Rock Island Alleman (5-2) 71 5

7. Quincy Notre Dame (6-1) 53 9

8. Rockford Lutheran (6-1) 47 8

9. Harvard (7-0) 29 NR

10. Rochelle (5-2) 17 7

Others receiving votes: Bishop McNamara 7, Payton 5, Plano 4, Breese Mater Dei 3, Jacksonville 2, St. Edward 2, Olney East Richland 2, Phillips 1.

Class 3A School W-L Pts Prv

1. Wilmington (9) (7-0) 138 1

2. Carterville (2) (7-0) 125 2

3. Mt. Carmel (3) (7-0) 118 4

4. Williamsville (1) (7-0) 106 3

5. Winnebago (7-0) 90 6

6. Stillman Valley (7-0) 79 7

7. Greenville (7-0) 53 9

8. Kewanee (6-1) 21 NR

9. Tolono Unity (5-2) 17 NR

(tie) Aurora Christian (5-2) 17 5

Others receiving votes: St. Joseph-Ogden 16, IC Catholic 15, Monticello 11, Decatur St. Teresa 6, Seneca 4, Anna-Jonesboro 3, Erie-Prophetstown 3, Raby 2, Harper 1.

Class 2A School W-L Pts Prv

1. Maroa-Forsyth (15) (7-0) 158 1

2. Mercer County (1) (7-0) 136 2

3. Rockridge (7-0) 111 4

4. Eastland-Pearl City (7-0) 104 3

5. Clifton Central (7-0) 100 5

6. Sterling Newman (6-1) 72 6

7. Chester (7-0) 52 7

8. Cerro Gordo-Bement Co-op (7-0) 51 8

9. Downs Tri-Valley (7-0) 37 9

10. BIsmarck-Henning (7-0) 22 10

Others receiving votes: Ottawa Marquette 16, Eldorado 6, Carlyle 5, Farmington 4, Fieldcrest 4, Gillespie 1, Auburn 1.

Class 1A School W-L Pts Prv

1. Stockton (11) (7-0) 152 1

2. Casey-Westfield (4) (7-0) 138 2

3. Camp Point Central (7-0) 125 3

4. Carrollton (7-0) 105 4

5. Leo (1) (7-0) 100 5

6. Stark County (6-1) 80 6

7. Forreston (6-1) 56 7

8. Jamaica-Salt Fork (6-1) 50 9

9. Argenta-Oreana (5-2) 32 NR

10. Arthur-Lovington (6-1) 21 NR

Others receiving votes: Brown County 8, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 4, Galena 3, Rockford Christian Life 2, Aquin 2, Fisher 1, Alden-Hebron 1.