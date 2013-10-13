Inside football: Jacobs QB Bret Mooney athlete of week

Athlete of the week: Bret Mooney Jacobs, sr. The Golden Eagles’ quarterback led a thrilling comeback in the final minute as Jacobs edged Cary-Grove, 36-35, in a critical Fox Valley Conference Valley Division game Friday night.

Mooney was 16 of 26 passing for 205 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for a pair of scores as the Eagles grabbed control of the division with two remaining games. Jacobs got the ball on its 42 with 1:04 remaining after the Trojans had taken a 35-28 lead. Mooney was 3 for 7 in the drive, with passes of 21 and 9 yards to wide receiver Hunter Williams.

He came up big on a third-and-12 scramble for a first down to the C-G 15. On third down, while being dragged down by Trojans defensive tackle Michael Gomez, Mooney zipped a touchdown pass to wide receiver Nick Gierlak. The Eagles went for the two-point conversion, and Mooney again hit Gierlak with that pass for the victory.

Noteworthy

Making it close: Marian Central gave Montini its toughest game since a 21-19 victory over Maine South in the season opener Friday night.

The Hurricanes lost, 40-35, after scoring a pair of late touchdowns. Montini, the top-ranked team in Class 5A and four-time defending state champion, had a 40-21 lead before the Hurricanes’ last two scores. The teams expect a rematch in the playoffs. Since 2004, they have met in the playoffs every year except 2005 and 2008, the two seasons in that stretch that Marian missed the playoffs.

Should be in: Harvard (7-0) already had solidified a playoff spot before Friday’s games. Crystal Lake Central (6-1) also assured itself a playoff spot this week, while Marian Central, Alden-Hebron, Hampshire, Jacobs and Richmond-Burton all should get in at 5-2. Jacobs (five) and R-B (four) have the longest winning streaks behind Harvard.

Dundee-Crown (5-2) may come up short on playoff points and may need a sixth win to get in.

This week’s top games Harvard (7-0, 4-0) at Genoa-Kingston (4-3, 4-0) 7 p.m. Friday

The winner will clinch a share of the Big Northern Conference East Division title with one remaining game.

Jacobs (5-2, 4-0) at Huntley (4-3, 2-2) 7:15 p.m. Friday

Jacobs can clinch a share of the FVC Valley with a victory. Huntley might make it with five victories, but two wins would assure a playoff berth.

CL South (3-4, 1-3) at Cary-Grove (4-3, 4-1) 7:15 p.m. Friday

The Gators are playing for their playoff lives and need to win out. C-G must win and hope for some help for a share of the FVC Valley title.

Dundee-Crown (5-2, 2-2) at McHenry (2-5, 0-4) 7:15 p.m. Friday, McCracken Field

D-C lost to Prairie Ridge, 42-0, on Friday, missing a chance for its sixth victory. The Chargers get another shot at McHenry.

– Joe Stevenson

