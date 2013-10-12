Prep Roundup: Burlington Central football eliminated from postseason

RICHMOND – The Burlington Central football team was eliminated from playoff contention with a 14-13 overtime loss at Big Northern Conference East rival Richmond-Burton on Friday.

With the game tied, 7-all, in the closing minutes of regulation, BC (2-5, 2-3 BNC East) missed a 30-yard field goal with 1:29 to play.

Burlington Central struck first in overtime with a touchdown to grab a 13-7 lead. That’s when 6-foot-6 Josh Williams of Richmond-Burton used every inch of his frame to block Central’s point-after attempt, opening the door for an R-B victory.

R-B took advantage two plays later when Brad Boelkow ran in for his second touchdown of the night to tie the game at 13. Brandon Kilcoyne, playing in his first game as kicker, ended the game with his point-after.

St. Edward 60, Wheaton Academy 21: At Elgin, Wheaton Academy saw the Suburban Christian Crossover turn quickly against its favor. The game was a scoreless tie after one quarter and deadlocked at 7 midway through the second before the Green Wave capitalized on a series of long gains and an interception by the Warriors (3-4).

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Mizuno Cup: At Great Lakes Center in Aurora, host St. Charles East swept Oak Forest (25-15, 25-9) and Prairie Ridge (25-19, 26-24) to advance to today’s gold bracket play. Geneva also is gold bracket-bound after defeating the East JV (25-18, 28-26) and Bloomington (25-22, 25-23).

The Saints and Vikings, set to meet in Upstate Eight Conference River Division play in St. Charles on Oct. 22, could square off in a semifinal.

Rosary split its pool matches, losing to Naperville North (18-25, 22-25) before topping Hinsdale Central (27-25, 23-25, 25-21).

The Royals will compete in the silver bracket.