Marengo falls to Stillman Valley

Stillman Valley 49, Marengo 7

Game summary: Stillman Valley scored on five of its first six possessions in the first half to take a commanding 35-0 halftime lead over host Marengo (0-7) and cruised to a 49-7 victory. The Indians have lost 15 straight games. Junior running back Jacob Pratt led Marengo's ground attack, rushing for 92 yards. He also scored the only touchdown for the Indians on a 21-yard scamper with 1:00 remaining in the third quarter.

Key stat: The Cardinals (7-0) scored on their first possession of the crossover game, capped off by a 43-yard run by senior halfback Tristan Elliott with 10:10 remaining in the opening quarter. Stillman Valley, which has scored 112 points in its last two games (both wins), used an effective rushing attack to control time of possession against Marengo. The Cardinals had 283 yards on the ground, while the Indians managed just 147.

Top player: Elliott was elusive for the Cardinals, rushing for 119 yards on his first two carries of the game. Hef inished with a game-high 141 yards on the ground and also rushed for a 77-yard score with 7:15 remaining in the second quarter giving the Indians a commanding 21-0 lead. Cardinals QB Logan Byers also was effective with his aerial attack, tossing 3 TD passes (13, 11, and 21 yards).

Quote: “Stillman Valley has been the best football team we’ve faced so far this season,” said Marengo head coach Matt Lynch. “We missed some tackles and had some breakdowns that the Cardinals took advantage of.”