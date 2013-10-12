Hampshire beats Woodstock for fifth win

Hampshire 48, Woodstock 7

Game summary: Hampshire quarterback Nick Mohlman passed just eight times, including on the first play of the game, which went for a 62-yard score. Mohlman connected with receiver Tim Jansen on the play and took a 7-0 lead just 15 seconds in for the Whip-Purs (5-2, 3-2 FVC Fox), who are playoff-eligible for the first time since 1997. Jansen also returned a kickoff 83 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter.

Woodstock had no answer for Hampshire's dominant rushing attack, led by Nick Kielbasa. The senior entered the game as the area's leading rusher and the Whip-Purs' offensive line opened up huge holes for the back as he continued his strong season.

Key stat: Kielbasa totaled 170 yards on the ground on 16 carries and added three touchdowns. Six other Hampshire rushers had touches and contributed to the 280 yards on the ground. The offense was very effective, scoring 14 in each of the first three quarters and totaled 391 yards of offense. The Whip-Purs defense held Woodstock to 240 yards of offense and intercepted Blue Streaks quarterback Jace Pohlman four times.

Quote: "I don't think it's any secret that we'll run it," Hampshire coach Dan Cavanaugh said. "We have a run first philosophy and it's nice to have the pass game that we can go to.

“If they want to put 10 guys in the box we can do some things with the pass game, too.”