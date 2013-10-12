Geneva football romps to 42-point first half in win

ELGIN – Geneva and Elgin played two halves of football Friday night at Memorial Field, but only one really mattered.

The Vikings were unstoppable in the first half of their 42-20 victory over the host Maroons, making the second half moot.

Geneva (5-2, 4-1 UEC River) scored touchdowns on its first six possessions of the game to take a 42-0 halftime lead.

“We keep getting better,” Geneva coach Rob Wicinski said. “It’s mental for these guys it seems like. If they keep believing and finish the season the right way, good things can happen.”

Junior quarterback Daniel Santacaterina scored the first two touchdowns with his feet and threw for three more.

“We were in a groove,” Santacaterina said. “We took what they gave us. The line did real well, gave us time, made some nice blocks. Ben Baker stepped in for Loudon [Vollbrecht], who was hurt. He did a nice job.”

Pace Temple, Max Woodworth and Kyle Brown all caught touchdown passes for the Vikings.

The Vikings rolled up 352 yards of offense in the opening half. Santacaterina, who did not play in the second half because of the lopsided score, passed for 131 yards and ran for 69.

Liam Burns rushed for 99 yards in the first two quarters on nine carries and T.J. Miller picked up 49 yards on four first-half attempts.

“The run game was doing what it needed to do, as always,” Santacaterina said. “We’re pretty balanced this year, so that’s good. Liam, Max [Woodworth], and T.J. – all those guys did well.”

Miller scored on a 10-yard run to put Geneva up 21-0 after one quarter.

Defensively, the Vikings bent, but did not break in the opening 24 minutes. The Maroons (0-7, 0-5) hurt themselves by committing three turnovers in the first half. Stephen Kemp and Billy Douds recovered fumbles for the Vikings, and Joe Boenzi intercepted Elgin quarterback Ryan Sitter.

A fumble by the Vikings on their own 5-yard line at the start of the third quarter finally gave Elgin an opportunity to get on the board on a 2-yard run by Sitter.

Sitter, who threw for 170 yards, added a pair of touchdown passes in the fourth quarter.

Elgin senior running back Jaylen Clemons finished with an even 100 yards rushing on 18 carries.

"I tell you what, man, that kid's a nice runner," Wicin- ski said. "We held on because he didn't go down easy."

The Vikings travel to Metea Valley next week for a conference crossover contest. Geneva needs one win in its final two games to cement a playoff berth.

GENEVA 42, ELGIN 20

Geneva 21 21 0 0 - 42

Elgin 0 0 8 12 - 20

HOW THEY SCORED

First quarter Geneva - Santacaterina 20 run (Browere kick), 9:00 Geneva - Santacaterina 1 run (Browere kick), 2:54 Geneva - Miller 10 run (Browere kick), 1:15 Second quarter Geneva - Temple 21 pass from Santacaterina (Browere kick), 8:49 Geneva - Woodworth 11 pass from Santacaterina (Browere kick), 4:57 Geneva - Brown 30 pass from Santacaterina (Browere kick), :49 Third quarter Elgin - Sitter 2 run (White pass from Sitter), 4:35 Fourth quarter Elgin - White 39 pass from Sitter (pass failed), 4:39 Elgin - Clemons 45 pass from Sitter (pass failed), :44

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING - Geneva: Miller 4-49, Burns 11-96, Chambers 1-0, Woodworth 4-15, Nebel 4-minus 6, Santacaterina 5-69. Totals: 25-223. Elgin: Clemons 18-100, Higgins 1-14, Sitter 6-14, Sallis 1-minus 4, Smith 2-1. Totals: 28-129. PASSING - St. Charles North: Santacaterina 8-9-0-132, Chambers 0-3-0-0. Elgin: Sitter 13-29-1-170. RECEIVING - Geneva: Temple 3-48, Brown 4-73, Woodworth 1-11. Elgin: Smith 5-25, White 4-70, Clemons 3-60, Higgins 1-15. TOTAL OFFENSE -- Geneva 355, Elgin 299

SOPHOMORE GAME -- Geneva 28, Elgin 6