CLC grabs No. 10 spot in Class 6A; Marian Central up to No. 9 in 5A

Crystal Lake Central made its debut in the Class 6A rankings this season at No. 10 in this week’s poll from The Associated Press.

The Tigers (5-1) defeated previous No. 5 Grayslake North, 35-6, on Friday in a pivotal Fox Valley Conference Fox Division game. Cary-Grove, which has won four consecutive games, was among others receiving votes.

Marian Central moved up one spot in Class 5A to No. 9. Harvard received 23 points, two behind the No. 10 team in Class 4A, Bishop McNamara.

Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:

Class 8A School W-L Pts Prv

1. Loyola (11) (6-0) 110 1

2. Bolingbrook (6-0) 98 2

3. Homewood-Flossmoor (6-0) 89 4

4. Neuqua Valley (5-1) 68 5

5. Naperville Central (5-1) 64 3 3

6. Waubonsie Valley (5-1) 54 7

7. Marist (4-2) 33 8

8. Oak Park River Forest (5-1) 27 6

9. O’Fallon (4-2) 24 10

10. Stevenson (4-2) 16 NR

Others receiving votes: Barrington 11, Niles West 7, Niles Notre Dame 2, Naperville North 1, Palatine 1.

Class 7A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Lake Zurich (3) (6-0) 101 2

2. Chicago Mt. Carmel (7) (5-1) 98 1

3. Edwardsville (1) (6-0) 75 3

4. Glenbard West (5-1) 70 4

5. Benet (6-0) 47 8

6. Lincoln-Way East (5-1) 46 5

7. Wheaton North (5-1) 40 7

8. Wheaton Warrenville South (5-1) 39 9

9. St. Rita (5-1) 32 10

10. Glenbard North (5-1) 19 NR

Others receiving votes: Schaumburg 11, Batavia 8, Dundee-Crown 7, Belleville West 6, Maine South 3, Machesney Park Harlem 2, Fenwick 1.

Class 6A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Rockford Boylan (4) (6-0) 111 1

2. Rock Island (6) (6-0) 108 2

3. Crete-Monee (1) (5-1) 97 3

4. Normal Community (5-1) 66 6

5. Oak Lawn Richards (1) (5-1) 57 8

6. Lake Forest (5-1) 55 7

7. Marmion (5-1) 54 10

8. Lincoln-Way North (6-0) 25 NR

9. De La Salle (5-1) 23 NR

10. Crystal Lake Central (5-1) 17 NR

Others receiving votes: Providence 13, East St. Louis 12, Grayslake North 10, Cary-Grove 4, Lakes Community 4, Normal West 3, Quincy 1.

Class 5A School W-L Pts Prv

1. Montini (15) (6-0) 150 1

2. Kaneland (6-0) 122 3

3. Sycamore (6-0) 106 4

4. Springfield SH-Griffin (5-1) 100 5

5. Joliet Catholic (5-1) 94 2

6. Washington (6-0) 79 6

7. Normal University (6-0) 59 8

8. Highland (6-0) 44 9

9. Marian Central (5-1) 27 10

10. Chatham Glenwood (5-1) 25 7

Others receiving votes: Lincoln-Way West 14, Brooks 2, St. Francis 1, Glenbard South 1, Limestone 1.

Class 4A School W-L Pts Prv

1. Rochester (14) (6-0) 140 1

2. Columbia (6-0) 103 3

3. Evergreen Park (6-0) 102 5

4. Mahomet-Seymour (6-0) 101 4

5. Rock Island Alleman (4-2) 78 2

6. Geneseo (5-1) 76 6

7. Rochelle (5-1) 50 7

8. Rockford Lutheran (5-1) 36 8

9. Quincy Notre Dame (5-1) 28 10

10. Bishop McNamara (4-2) 25 9

Others receiving votes: Harvard 23, Olney East Richland 6, Plano 2.

Class 3A School W-L Pts Prv

1. Wilmington (7) (6-0) 127 2

2. Carterville (1) (6-0) 102 3

3. Williamsville (3) (6-0) 99 4

4. Mt. Carmel (2) (6-0) 88 5

5. Aurora Christian (1) (5-1) 87 1

6. Winnebago (6-0) 84 6

7. Stillman Valley (6-0) 66 7

8. Monticello (6-0) 48 9

9. Greenville (6-0) 38 10

10. Erie-Prophetstown (5-1) 13 NR

Others receiving votes: St. Joseph-Ogden 6, Tolono Unity 5, Kewanee 5, Decatur St. Teresa 1, Seneca 1.

Class 2A School W-L Pts Prv

1. Maroa-Forsyth (15) (6-0) 150 1

2. Mercer County (6-0) 130 2

3. Eastland-Pearl City (6-0) 103 3

4. Rockridge (6-0) 102 5

5. Clifton Central (6-0) 95 4

6. Sterling Newman (5-1) 60 7

7. Chester (6-0) 58 6

8. Cerro Gordo-Bement Co-op (6-0) 40 8

9. Downs Tri-Valley (6-0) 37 10

10. Bismarck-Henning (6-0) 15 NR

Others receiving votes: Ottawa Marquette 10, Farmington 5, Eldorado 5, Elmwood-Brimfield 4, Fieldcrest 4, Gillespie 3, Carlyle 2, Annawan/Wethersfield 1, Auburn 1.

Class 1A School W-L Pts Prv

1. Stockton (10) (6-0) 134 1

2. Casey-Westfield (4) (6-0) 125 2

3. Camp Point Central (6-0) 111 4

4. Carrollton (6-0) 93 6

5. Leo (6-0) 77 8

6. Stark County (5-1) 55 5

7. Forreston (5-1) 39 3

8. Freeport Aquin (5-1) 34 9

9. Jamaica-Salt Fork (5-1) 32 10

10. Lena-Winslow (4-2) 29 NR

Others receiving votes: Argenta-Oreana 18, Arthur-Lovington 8, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 6, Greenfield-Northwestern 3, Brown County 3, Fisher 1, Alden-Hebron 1, Tuscola 1.