Woodstock earns first win, stops Johnsburg

JOHNSBURG — On the opening drive, Woodstock drove 66 yards down the field against the Johnsburg defense before it ran into trouble.

The Skyhawks made a stop in the backfield and broke up a pass, which forced Woodstock into a fourth-and-three situation from the 9-yard line. But instead of opting for the field goal to put sure points on the board, Blue Streaks coach Steve Beard decided to go for it.

Quarterback Alan Hafer took the snap, cut outside, and was able to pick up four yards for the first down. The Blue Streaks would score a touchdown on the next play on a 5-yard pass from Hafer to Jordan Sumner.

"We wanted to do that all year but we've had some trouble," said wide receiver Mitch Kohley of the aggressiveness. "We definitely put it all together today."

The Blue Streaks (1-5 overall, 1-2 Fox Valley Conference Fox Division) earned their first win of the season Friday night with a 47-21 win over Johnsburg.

Hafer kept the offense running smoothly as he methodically picked apart the Skyhawks' secondary, throwing for 225 of his 344 yards in the first half. Woodstock kept Johnsburg off-balance as well-timed rushes helped open up the dominant passing game. Wide receiver John Kruse had a big 86-yard touchdown reception after breaking several tackles he finished with 180 yards on seven receptions.

The Blue Streaks were rolling and scored touchdowns on five of six first-half drives and jumped out to a 35-7 halftime lead.

"We wanted to keep them guessing a bit," Beard said. "I think we were able to do that."

The Blue Streaks began the season with two quarterbacks and used the first few games as an open tryout as both Hafer and Jace Pohlman split time as signal callers. Beard handed Hafer the reins and results soon followed. Friday was no exception as the senior had a hand in five total touchdowns — three passing, two rushing.

The receiving corps reaped the benefits of his nice day as he completed 18 of 26 passes.

"Alan put the ball in nice spots and I was just able to get my hands around it," Kruse said.

Johnsburg (1-5, 1-3 FVC Fox) showed some life at the start of the second half and scored on touchdowns on two consecutive drives as quarterback Nick Brengman rushed for 43 yards while throwing for 45 yards and a touchdown during the two drives to cut the deficit to 35-21. The magic ended there as the Blue Streaks defense didn't allow another point the rest of the way.

“We played really well today,” Beard said. “I’m happy for the kids. We didn’t have any turnovers today and we didn’t take as many penalties as we have in past games.”