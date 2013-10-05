Richmond-Burton football beats Rockford Christian

Richmond-Burton 42, Rockford Christian 7

Game Summary: At Rockford, the Rockets (4-2, 2-1 BNC East) defense allowed a total of 18 yards in the first half en route to a dominating win over Rockford Christian. The yard differential at the half was 281-18, with all of Richmond-Burton’s yardage coming on the ground. The Rockets did not have a passing yard in the entire game, and ended the game with 380 yards rushing. Despite the yard difference, the game was only 13-0 with 18 seconds left in the first half before the Rockets scored four touchdowns in a nine-minute span that extended into the third quarter.

Key Stat: Richmond-Burton allowed a total of 91 yards in the game, with most of them coming late in the game when all of its starters were no longer playing. The defense was so dominating in the first half that Rockford Christian did not have a first down until the first play of the third quarter. They only managed three the entire game.

Top Player: Brad Boelkow had 134 yards on 11 carries for the Rockets, which included two first-half touchdowns. The 134 yards on the ground all came in the first half. Boelkow was also a key component to his team’s defense at the linebacker position. Boelkow took a cleat to his knee in the third quarter and ended the game with eight butterfly stitches.

Quote: Richmond-Burton coach Pat Elder, on his team’s defensive success: “We executed better upfront and continued to do a nice job against the pass, it’s just what we needed tonight.”