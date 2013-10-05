New faces carry St. Charles North football to rout

ST. CHARLES – Missing quarterback Erik Miller and leading rusher Evan Kurtz, St. Charles North didn’t miss a beat Friday night in a 55-6 pasting of Streamwood.

“We kind of looked at this week as an opportunity for guys to step up into a leadership role,” North coach Rob Pomazak said. “My hats off to Nathan Didier, Nick Edlund and Dom Sidari, the sophomore. I really thought they took advantage of the opportunity.”

Filling in for Miller at quarterback, Didier connected on his first five pass attempts, including a pair of touchdowns to Dylan Hunter and Garrett Johnson.

“It really felt good,” Didier said. “We came out strong. That’s been our weakness in a couple games, so it was good to have that confidence from everybody.”

With Edlund (15 carries, 121 yards) chewing up big chunks of yardage on the ground, the North Stars (3-3, 2-2 UEC River) drove 95 yards for a touchdown on the game’s opening possession. The 10-play drive ended with Edlund plunging in from the 1.

It would take North just 21 seconds to score again. Quarterback Mason Polich fumbled on Streamwood’s first play from scrimmage and Jordan Bergren recovered for the North Stars at the Sabre 19. On the next play, Didier hit Hunter over the middle. Hunter bobbled the ball momentarily, but latched onto it and then broke a tackle to reach the end zone.

Streamwood (0-6, 0-3) tried to make a game of it, putting together a 9-play, 54-yard drive for a touchdown late in the first quarter to cut the North lead to 14-6. But Sidari began to make his presence felt in the second quarter, breaking off a pair of long runs over the left side to set up a 23-yard scoring strike from Didier to Johnson.

Sidari scored a touchdown with 1:07 left in the half from one yard out to extend the North lead to 28-6. Sidari gained 125 yards on 11 carries on the night.

“Dom did not disappoint,” Pomazak said. “He’s strong. He’s physical. He’s fast, and he’s a football player. I think we’re in good shape with him for the next three years.”

As if two touchdowns in 21 seconds wasn’t good enough, the North Stars eventually scored a pair in 10 seconds. Carson Schmitt returned an interception 40 yards for a touchdown with 57 seconds left before halftime to make it 35-6 going into the break.

The North Stars scored again less than two minutes into the second half on a 22-yard scramble by Didier.

“That was a pass play,” Didier said. “The pressure came and my instinct just told me to tuck it and go.”

Edlund scored his second touchdown from a yard out midway through the quarter and Tyler Bell returned another interception 67 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter to wrap up the scoring.

“It was deflected by a linebacker and I just made a play on it and went for a touchdown,” Bell said.

Pomazak said Kurtz, recovering from a shoulder injury, could have played against the Sabres, but was held out of the game because he missed the first three practices of the week. He’s expected to be ready next week when the North Stars host Batavia. Miller suffered a concussion in last week’s Geneva game.

ST. CHARLES NORTH 55, STREAMWOOD 6

Streamwood 6 0 0 0 - 6

SCN 14 21 13 7 - 55

HOW THEY SCORED

First quarter SCN - Edlund 1 run (Stutesman kick), 6:52 SCN - Hunter 19 pass from Didier (Stutesman kick), 6:31 S - Brown 1 run (kick blocked), :18 Second quarter SCN - Johnson 23 pass from Didier (Stutesman kick), 10:34 SCN - Sidari 1 run (Stutesman kick), 1:07 SCN - Schmitt 40 interception return (Stutesman kick), :57 Third quarter SCN - Didier 22 run (kick failed), 10:36 SCN - Edlund 1 run (Stutesman kick), 6:14 Fourth quarter SCN - Bell 67 interception return (Stutesman kick), 8:35

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING - St. Charles North: Edlund 15-121, McBride 8-32, LeGare 2-minus 2, Didier 6-53, Sidari 11-125. Totals: 42-329. Streamwood: M. Polich 6-minus 11, Brown 9-11. Totals: 15-0. PASSING - St. Charles North: Didier 5-8-0-80. Streamwood: M. Polich 10-18-2-101, Draper 4-12-1-12. RECEIVING - St. Charles North: Donlevy 1-32, Hunter 3-25, Johnson 1-23. Streamwood: N. Polich 7-74, Brown 2-8, Jayko 3-32, Allen 1-minus 12, Segar 1-11 TOTAL OFFENSE -- St. Charles North 409, Streamwood 113.

SOPHOMORE GAME -- St. Charles North 54, Streamwood 21