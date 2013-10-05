Jacobs’ final play magic a winner over Crystal Lake South

CRYSTAL LAKE - As soon as Jacobs quarterback Bret Mooney rolled out, he saw Crystal Lake South’s safeties packed downfield.

It was fourth-and-12 with less than 5 seconds remaining in a tied game at Ken Bruhn Field on Friday. At the Gators’ 48 yard line. The Hail Mary Mooney had prayed would be there wasn’t.

So Mooney ran.

Josh Walker caught up to his quarterback around the Golden Eagles’ 26-yard line and glanced over at Mooney, who was losing his footing near the sideline. Mooney spotted Walker, lateraled to him at the 30 and held his breath.

Most winning streaks need at least one flashy and fantastical moment to stay intact. Walker finished what Mooney had started and ran for a touchdown with no time left on the clock to seal the Eagles’ come-from-behind 26-20 victory against the Gators in Fox Valley Conference Valley Division play. The win was Jacobs’ fourth in a row since dropping the first two games of the season.

“Honestly, when I saw those safeties back there, I knew there was no way I would get a Hail Mary, so I needed to make something happen,” said Mooney, who finished 13-for-31 for 100 yards passing and rolled up 78 yards on the ground. “There were three guys swarming the safeties, so someone had to be open to pitch to. I looked over and the fastest guy on the team was right there.”

Walker didn’t think the ball was coming to him. The lights were in his eyes when he saw Mooney scrambling on the sidelines. Walker didn’t really see the ball.

He put his hands up, just in case.

“The ball just fell in there,” he said.

The Eagles (4-2 overall, 3-0 FVC Valley) struggled offensively in the second half, settling for field goals on two of their first five possessions. The Eagles tied the score at 20 on Ryan Sargent’s 31-yard field goal with 1:47 left in the fourth, then rolled.

The Eagles forced the Gators (2-4, 1-3) to go three-and-out and Jacobs started its final drive on its own 27. Mooney used runs of 13 and 11 yards, and a 1-yard strike to Walker (19 carries, 178 yards), to move Jacobs to its own 49 with less than 25 seconds to play. A holding penalty one play later set up Jacobs’ fourth-and-12.

It was Mooney’s time to show his mettle.

“He came back and made a great one to get us the victory,” Jacobs coach Bill Mitz said. “God bless him.”

South scored on touchdowns from quarterback Austin Rogers in the first quarter, running back Eric Landis in the second and running back Chris Ivers in the fourth. But a late fumble and untimely penalties undid the Gators.

“That last play didn’t cost us the game,” South coach Chuch Ahsmann said. “That was just two athletes making a great play. … This is a playoff-type game. You make more mistakes than the other team and you don’t win against a playoff team, which (the Eagles) are going to be.”