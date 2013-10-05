Harvard clinches playoff spot with win over North Boone

HARVARD– With 2:38 left in the first half, quarterback Peyton Schneider and the Harvard offense took the field on their own 20 looking to take advantage of a Fernando Carrera interception, looking to add to their six-point lead.

Schneider led a nine-play, 80-yard drive that included a 42-yard completion to wide receiver Justin Nolen and finished with a 3-yard touchdown reception by Nolen. With eight seconds left, the Hornets got to the line quickly, with Nolen faking the slant and running an out for Schneider to hit him wide open in the end zone to score their final points of the game. The Hornets (6-0, 3-0) won their six straight game of the season, 20-14, in a BNC East win over North Boone.

"We work on the two-minute offense almost everyday in practice," Schneider said. "Our offensive line did an amazing job pushing off the line. We're pretty confident in [Nolen] making the right reads and trusting [running back Christian Kramer] to run when we need to."

The Hornets converted three fourth downs on their first two scoring drives to jump out to an early lead. Fullback Jose Mejia scored the Hornets first touchdown on fourth and goal from the 2 that ended a 14-play drive, with Kramer converting a fourth-and-two earlier in the drive. Facing fourth-and-one on their next drive, Harvard turned to Mejia again to pick up the first with Kramer scoring the next play on a 1-yard dive.

"We all know what we are supposed to do," Center Kyle Peterson said. "We all know our role and we all work together. We know what we can do, and we just do it."

Kramer returned to the the starting tailback position for the Hornets, finishing with 136 yards on 28 carries. Mejia added 67 yards on 13 carries. Schneider finished 7-12 for 83 yards with Nolen pulling down five receptions for 68 yards.

North Boone had chances late to take the lead, but the Hornets pressured quarterback Nathan Bodey. After scoring on their first drive of the second half to cut the lead to six the Hornets defensive line came to life. A sack by nose tackle Adam Friemund on third down forced a punt, with end Zach Martin adding two sacks and end Dakota Trebes picking up one to force the Vikings into fourth-and-21.

The Vikings got into Harvard territory late, after Bodey had a 19-yard completion on fourth-and-12 to get to the Hornets' 49-yard line, but a spike and three straight incompetions ended the game.

Harvard is happy to have clinched a playoff spot this early in the season, but aren't focused on the postseason yet.

“Week by week, we’ve been working hard,” Schneider said. “Just winning every week is what we go for.”