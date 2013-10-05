Hampshire powers way past Woodstock North

HAMPSHIRE – Hampshire wanted to play smash-mouth football Friday against Woodstock North and senior running back Nick Kielbasa immediately set the tone.

The Thunder struggled to slow Kielbasa, the area's leading rusher, as he ran for 178 yards and three touchdowns, his first coming on the opening drive of the game. A heavy dose of Kielbasa, who averaged 6.4 yards per carry, fueled Hampshire to a 42-12 Fox Valley Conference Fox Division win against the Thunder.

"You can work your butt off and have all the talent in the world, but if you don't have anybody up front blocking for you and don't have those lanes, you can't do anything," Kielbasa said of Hampshire's offensive line. "I thank them with all my heart."

Even when the Thunder (1-5, 1-2 FVC Fox) seemed to bottle up Kielbasa, he never stopped moving his feet. Kielbasa broke plenty of tackles and finished with six runs of at least 10 yards.

Starting on its own 30-yard line on the game’s first possession, Hampshire (4-2, 2-2) wore down Woodstock North’s defense with a seven-play drive that ended with Kielbasa's 10-yard run for a 7-0 Whip-Purs lead. However, the Thunder responded, countering with a 10-play drive punctuated by quarterback Jimmy Krenger’s 13-yard run. A blocked extra point kept Hampshire ahead, 7-6, with 2:39 left in the first quarter.

Hampshire’s offense put on a performance in the second quarter, showing off how dangerous the Whip-Purs can be. Kielbasa scored another touchdown and after the defense forced a three and out on Woodstock North’s ensuing possession, Hampshire wasted no time scoring. Less than two minutes after taking an eight-point lead, junior running back Mason Fleury ripped off a 47-yard run on the first play of the drive to put the Whip-Purs ahead, 21-6, with 3:08 left until halftime.

Fleury also returned an interception 35 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter, extending Hampshire's to 22 points.

"I feel like the entire first half was a back breaker," Fleury said. "It wasn't just that one play. ... It was everything we put together the entire time."

The Thunder never found an answer for Hampshire’s run game, which amassed 305 yards – 203 in the first half alone.

“Their line was overpowering our guys quite a bit and [Kielbasa], we had a hard time tackling him; he’s a hard runner,” Thunder coach Jeff Schroeder said. “It was a combination of him and them, they make a good group. They’re a playoff-caliber team.”