Burlington Central tops Marengo

Burlington Central 27, Marengo 0

Game summary: Marengo's offense sputtered as the Indians punted nine times and committed five turnovers in its 27-0 road loss to Burlington Central in a Big Northern Conference East Division tilt. The Indians (0-6, 0-4) lost their 14th consecutive game and have fallen to the Rockets for nine seasons in row. Sophomore running back Jarrell Jackson led the Indians with 75 yards rushing.

Key stat: The teams played a scoreless first quarter. With the Rockets (2-5, 2-2) holding a slim 7-0 lead halfway through the second quarter, Burlington Central was able to score its second touchdown less than two minutes later off a Marengo fumble.The Rockets capitalized, driving 65 yards in five plays, capped off by a 37-yard run by Reilly Marino, giving Burlington Central a 13-0 lead with 6:38 to play before the half. The Indians were held to just 32 yards of total offense at the half and Jackson had the longest play from scrimmage for Marengo in the second half on a 42-yard run.

Top player: The Indians defense had no answers for QB/RB Casey Matthews ,who was responsible for three of the Rockets' scores. He rushed for two touchdowns (49, 74 yards) and also scored on a 26-yard pass. Matthews led all players with 171 yards rushing.

Quote: “Burlington controlled the line of scrimmage tonight and I give them a lot of credit,” Marengo coach Matt Lynch said. “The team that controls the line of scrimmage is most likely going to win.”