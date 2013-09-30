Prairie Ridge lineman Shane Evans plays both sides of ball

Prairie Ridge football coach Chris Schremp has preferred, for several years, to use his players only on offense or defense.

This season, however, Schremp has prescribed to the theory that sometimes you just need your best player on the field. That worked well last season when Cary-Grove used Kyle Norberg at fullback and linebacker. Evans, who is 6-foot-4, 300 pounds, likely will be an NCAA offensive lineman since he has played tackle his entire career and been a Wolves starter since his freshman season.

But he is doubling up at nose tackle in Prairie Ridge’s 3-3-5 scheme, where he is proving to be a load for offensive lines to handle.

“He played all but five defensive snaps,” Schremp said following the Wolves’ 6-0 loss to Cary-Grove Friday. “Shane did a heck of a job.”

Evans has his list of D-I schools pared to Cincinnati, Northern Illinois, Toledo and Western Michigan.

C-G rookie was solid: When C-G running back Joe Scott suffered a broken leg in Week 1, it sent the Trojans scrambling for a replacement in the backfield. But also meant they had to find a new placekicker to replace Scott. C-G coach Brad Seaburg pulled up Collin Walsh from the freshman team and Walsh delivered a couple big kicks in the first half of Friday’s game.

When C-G drives stalled twice inside the 10-yard line, Seaburg called on Walsh, who made kicks of 25 and 22 yards. Previously, Walsh had not attempted a field goal, but was 6 of 7 on extra points.

“The first game he was up, we played Lake Zurich and he only had one kickoff because we didn’t score,” Seaburg said.

Walsh’s kicks were all C-G needed with a defense that allowed only 54 total yards.

Lykins injured: McHenry was forced to try and mount a second-half comeback against Crystal Lake South in an eventual 28-21 loss Friday at McCracken Field without one of its most dangerous and versatile players.

Senior running back-free safety Payton Lykins was sidelined the entire second half after he sprained his ankle on the banner the football players run through before the game. The injury occurred as the Warriors were coming back out to the field following halftime. Lykins entered Friday’s game averaging 6.9 yards per carry and as one of the area’s most dangerous deep threats, he had averaged 26.6 yards per reception.

“That was unfortunate,” McHenry coach Dave D’Angelo said of Lykins’ injury. “It’s hard to lose a two-way starter, but it is what it is. We’ll look forward and look to next week and hopefully we can do something against Cary-Grove.”

Brinkmann’s new wrinkle: Richmond-Burton’s Luke Brinkmann has been consistently leading his team in rushing and receiving stats to start the season. In the Rockets’ 27-20 win against Mendota Friday night he became a triple-threat and led his team in passing. R-B attempted only three passes the entire game and one of them happened to be a halfback pass by Brinkmann that went for a 29-yard touchdown to Nick Hogan.

It ended up being the difference in the game.

“We’ve run it a decent amount of times in practice and that was the first time we did it in a game;” Brinkmann said. “It paid off and I think we really surprised them.” Brinkmann, battling the flu, ran for 40 yards, well under his average, but he still made an impact with his one big throw.

• Meghan Montemurro and Kevin Meyer contributed to this report.