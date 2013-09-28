Richmond-Burton controls possession in win over Mendota

The Richmond-Burton offensive line showed up in a big way to boost the Rockets to a 27-20 victory over Mendota Friday night. The R-B rushing attack ran for 286 yards and helped the Rockets hold possession for over 20 minutes in the first half.

The Rockets (3-2, 1-1 BN East) ran a total of 24 plays in their first two possessions, which both resulted in touchdowns for a 14-0 lead. Mendota was never able to fully recover.

The always improving offensive line proved to be a huge factor in the game. The line produced almost two 100-yard rushers and dominated the Trojans up front throughout the game.

“Dominating the games’ possession is always our objective,” R-B coach Pat Elder said. “This is probably the best game our offensive line has played so far, I thought those guys really improved this week and did well.”

Rockets rusher Brad Boelkow was the main recipient of the offensive line's performance. Boelkow ran the ball 15 times for 110 yards and two touchdowns. Boelkow led the rushing attack, but he was certainly not alone.

Vincent Battaglia ran the ball 17 times for 91 yards and the teams’ leading rusher last week, Luke Brinkmann, battled the flu to run for 40 yards himself.

“It’s homecoming and everybody was pumped for this game. The line really showed up and were on a mission today, they made me look really good,” Boelkow said.

The crucial play of the game came in the fourth quarter, when Brinkmann used his arm, rather than his legs, to put R-B up 27-14. Brinkmann took a toss in the backfield and then threw a flea-flicker pass to Nicholas Logan in the end zone for the game-deciding touchdown.

Despite the Rockets dominating the time of possession, the game was far from over late in the fourth quarter, when the Trojans scored to make it 27-20 with just over three minutes left. Mendota managed to get the ball back, but Danny Rygiel intercepted the ball with 43 seconds left to put the game out of reach.

“I think everybody is just getting better and better every week. We want to be a good team and we have the potential. The offensive line should be the strong point, every week,” R-B offensive lineman Bryce Wagner said.

The Rockets will look to increase their winning streak to three when they travel to play Rockford-Christian in a Big Northern East matchup next week.