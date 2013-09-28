Jacobs tops Woodstock

ALGONQUIN – After an 0-2 start, the stock is soaring for the Jacobs football team as the Golden Eagles won their third straight game Friday night. Thanks in part to senior quarterback Brett Mooney who threw for four touchdown passes (39, 23, 14, and 32 yards), the Eagles (3-2) cruised to a 43-21 victory on homecoming night.

Jacobs scored on seven of its 10 possessions. The first TD strike came just 13 seconds in as Mooney connected with junior Ryan Sargent for a 39-yard touchdown.

“Our offense has the talent to score every time we have the ball,” said Mooney, who threw for a game-high 285 yards. “We definitely started off well and wanted to hit (Woodstock) quickly and we accomplished that.”

Jacobs' past three games, Mooney has connected on 11 touchdown passes and thrown for nearly 600 yards.

Mooney credited his offensive line for much of his success. “I’ve been getting a lot of time in the pocket and finally getting into a rhythm. Our offense is starting to execute all the new plays we’ve put in this season.”

Golden Eagles coach Bill Mitz knows he has a real gem in Mooney, who already has an offer from Colgate and is being heavily looked at by several other schools.

“We have a real kingpin at quarterback,” said Mitz.

Added right guard Mark Mamola, “It’s great to watch (Mooney) up close. He’s an amazing asset for us on offense. He’s been doing well and I hope he continues to do so.”

Junior running back Josh Walker handled the ground game, rushing for a game-high 132 yards and scored on a 4-yard run with 59 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

But the Golden Eagles also used a stout defense, holding the Blue Streaks to just 86 yards of total offense in the opening half. Mamola, who also plays on the offensive line, had three sacks for a second straight game.

“Our defense has been stepping up and stopping people from scoring a lot,” saidMamola.

Offensively, the Blue Streaks (0-5) were led by QB Alan Hafer, who threw for 190 yards and tossed two touchdown strikes (14 and 77 yards). Jordan Sumner was a force at receiver, catching a game-high 10 passes for 145 yards.

Even though the Blue Streaks came in winless, the Eagles did not take them lightly, especially after Woodstock nearly knocked off Woodstock North last week.

“We treat every team the same,” said Mamola. “When we play opponents, we act like they have the same record as us.”

Winning three straight has given the team a huge morale boost, said Mitz.

“We gain confidence with each victory and now we have the attitude of a winner,” Mitz said. “But we have a tough schedule coming up and let the best team win from here on out.”