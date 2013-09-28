Harvard beats Marengo

HARVARD– The Harvard football team’s punishing drives were too much for Marengo in their 35-13 Big Northern Conference East Division victory.

The Hornets (5-0 overall, 2-0 BNC East) captured their 12th straight win in McHenry County’s oldest rivalry, dropping the Indians (0-5, 0-2) to their 13th consecutive loss. Harvard’s offensive line of Dakota Trebes, Adam Freimund, Kyle Peterson, Juan Carbajal and Anthony Milanko helped pave the way for 307 yards on the ground, and three scoring drives of more than 10 plays.

“It’s the best feeling,” Trebes said of blocking on the long drives. “It’s just hard work. We come off the ball and we’re very consistent. It’s very blue-collar.”

Fullback Jose Mejia scored three rushing touchdowns to go with 125 yards on 27 carries, with Ben Platt adding 148 yards on 12 carries and a touchdown.

“It’s a team effort,” Mejia said. “I feel like we can do a lot with the line blocking that way.”

Tailback Christian Kramer made his return to the Hornets’ backfield after missing last week’s game with a shoulder injury. Kramer only had three carries for nine yards, but did his damage on the Hornets’ first scoring drive of the game. Kramer converted a fourth-and-two, and seven plays later punched it in from two yards out. The touchdown ended a 15-play drive where the Hornets converted a fourth down and two third downs.

The Hornets started the second half by putting together a 13-play, 75-yard scoring drive with Mejia rushing seven times and Platt adding five rushes to end with Mejia scoring from two yards out. Harvard coach Tim Haak said the plan was to get Kramer a few carries this game.

“He’s getting better every day,” Haak said.

The Indians were held to only 43 yards on the ground, but found success in the air. Marengo quarterback Zach Knoblock went 14 for 18 for 189 yards and two touchdowns and an interception.

“He did a real nice job stepping up, staying composed and being in the moment,” Indians coach Matt Lynch said.

Marengo answered Harvard’s first score with a five-play scoring drive that ended with Knoblock finding wide reciever Dustin Rondorf on a play-action rollout for a nine-yard touchdown pass. Knoblock added a 46-yard touchdown to Jarrell Jackson in the third quarter after Harvard put 21 straight points on the board.

Jackson finished with 42 rushing yards on 12 attempts with six receptions for 70 yards. Rondorf added 81 yards on four receptions. Harvard answered both of the Indians scores with touchdowns. The Hornets had a 10-play, 85-yard drive, featuring a 38-yard reception by Justin Nolen, that ended in Mejia’s first touchdown. Nolen had 68 yards on four receptions. After the long pass to Jackson for the Indians, Harvard went 10 plays and 67 yards for Platt to score.