Austin Rogers leads Crystal Lake South past McHenry

McHENRY – As Crystal Lake South took the field for Friday’s game at McHenry, the Gators’ offense needed a spark after averaging 9.5 points through their first four games.

With a potential loss giving the Gators an uphill battle to reach the playoffs, South senior quarterback Austin Rogers knew he needed to spark the offense. Rogers didn't disappoint in delivering his best performance of the season.

McHenry struggled to stop Rogers – through the air and on the ground. Rogers completed 12 of 16 passes for 116 yards and two touchdowns while amassing 78 rushing yards and one touchdown on 12 carries to lead the Gators to a 28-21 Fox Valley Conference Valley Division win.

Two interceptions by senior defensive back Brandon LaPak in the final five minutes derailed McHenry's comeback bid. McHenry finished with four turnovers in the loss.

"I feel like I'm one of the leaders on the team and that I need to step up and make plays for our team," Rogers said. "When I make plays, it gives everyone else confidence and play better. I try to get people to thrive off my energy."

South coach Chuck Ahsmann made a personnel change entering Friday's game, moving Chris Ivers to tailback while the 205-pound Eric Landis became the fullback, giving the Gators a bigger blocker. Ivers finished with 157 rushing yards on 24 carries and a 1-yard touchdown run with nine seconds left in the second quarter to give South a 21-7 lead at halftime.

"Those guys did a great job executing," Ahsmann said. "In the past, we were able to move the ball and then we didn't execute somewhere along the line. Today we executed and that's what we needed."

The Gators (2-3, 1-2 FVC Valley) controlled the line of scrimmage against the Warriors (2-3, 1-1) especially in the first half. South had 245 yards of offense in the first half. Thomas Hellios 5-yard run and a two-point conversion pulled McHenry within seven with 5:11 remaining.

Junior defensive back Tyler Baker picked off McHenry quarterback Mike Briscoe on the second play of the game and the Gators' offense went to work. Rogers led South on an 11-play, 85-yard drive spanning nearly six minutes capped by an 11-yard touchdown pass to Kyle Bartusch for a 7-0 Gators lead.

McHenry brushed off the turnover on its ensuing possession and wore down South's defense on the legs of Hellios. But another turnover cost the Warriors and thwarted a great drive. Facing third and goal at South's 12-yard line, the Warriors fumbled on a reverse, which South senior linebacker Travis Dziedzic recovered to end a 15-play McHenry drive.

“There’s no doubt the turnovers hurt us,” McHenry coach Dave D’Angelo said. “We didn’t take advantage of opportunities in the first half. We had guys open deep and we didn’t hit them.”