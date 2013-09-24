Marian Central falls to No. 10 in Class 5A; Harvard missed 4A top 10

Marian Central dropped four spots to No. 10 in Class 5A after its first loss of the football season.

The Associated Press released its polls on Tuesday and Marian, which had been No. 6 since before the season, fell after its 28-10 loss to Marmion, a game that also propelled Marmion to No. 9 in 6A.

Harvard remained as the second team just out of the top 10 in Class 4A with 11 votes. The Hornets (4-0) are the lone unbeaten team in the Northwest Herald area.

Fox Valley Conference member Grayslake North (4-0) moved up one spot in 6A to No. 8.

Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:

Class 8A

School W-L Pts. Prv.

1. Loyola (10) (4-0) 100 1

2. Bolingbrook (4-0) 88 2

3. Naperville Central (4-0) 82 3

4. Marist (3-1) 63 4 (tie)

5. Homewood-Flossmoor (4-0) 59 5

6. O’Fallon (3-1) 33 6

7. Neuqua Valley (3-1) 32 7

8. Oak Park-River Forest (4-0) 31 8

9. Hinsdale Central (4-0) 26 9

10. Waubonsie Valley (3-1) 20 10

Others receiving votes: Niles Notre Dame 8, Glenbrook South 3, Barrington 3, Stevenson 1, Niles West 1.

Class 7A

School W-L Pts. Prv.

1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (9) (4-0) 99 1

2. Lake Zurich (1) (4-0) 90 2

3. Lincoln-Way East (4-0) 74 3

4. Wheaton-Warrenville S. (4-0) 66 5

5. Edwardsville (4-0) 58 4

6. Chicago St. Rita (4-0) 48 6

7. Glenbard West (3-1) 46 7

8. Belleville West (4-0) 20 8

9. Wheaton North (3-1) 17 10

10. Benet (4-0) 14 NR

Others receiving votes: Glenbard North 5, Batavia 4, Fenwick 4, Downers North 2, Schaumburg 2, St. Charles East 1.

Class 6A

School W-L Pts. Prv.

1. Rockford Boylan (3) (4-0) 105 3

2. Rock Island (6) (4-0) 100 2

3. Oak Lawn Richards (3) (4-0) 95 4

4. Lake Forest (4-0) 71 6

5. Crete-Monee (3-1) 65 1

6. Normal West (4-0) 58 8

7. Providence (2-2) 51 5

8. Grayslake North (4-0) 35 9

9. Marmion (4-0) 34 NR

10. (tie) Normal Community (3-1) 9 10

10. (tie) Lincoln-Way North (4-0) 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Oak Lawn 8, Oak Forest 6, Harvey Thornton 5, De La Salle 4, Quincy 2, East St. Louis 2, Bloomington 1.

Class 5A

School W-L Pts. Prv.

1. Montini (15) (4-0) 150 1

2. Joliet Catholic (4-0) 133 2

3. Kaneland (4-0) 118 3

4. Sycamore (4-0) 101 4

5. Springfield SH-Griffin (3-1) 84 5

6. Washington (4-0) 61 7

7. Chatham Glenwood (4-0) 53 8

8. Normal U-High (4-0) 47 9

9. Highland (4-0) 26 10

10. Marian Central (3-1) 15 6

Others receiving votes: Lincoln-Way West 14, Centralia 8, St. Francis 7, Rich Central 3, Peoria Central 2, Glenbard South 1, St. Viator 1, Limestone 1.

Class 4A

School W-L Pts. Prv.

1. Rochester (14) (4-0) 140 1

2. Rock Island Alleman (3-1) 140 109 4

3. Columbia (4-0) 96 5

4. Rochelle (4-0) 80 9

5. Mahomet-Seymour (4-0) 74 8

6. Jacksonville (3-1) 66 7

7. Geneseo (3-1) 60 3

8. Evergreen Park (4-0) 59 10

9. Rockford Lutheran (3-1) 39 2

10. Bishop McNamara (2-2) 19 6

Others receiving votes: Quincy Notre Dame 14, Harvard 11, Breese Mater Dei 2, Olney East Richland 1.

Class 3A

School W-L Pts. Prv.

1. Aurora Christian (11) (4-0) 126 1

2. Wilmington (4-0) 103 3

3. Carterville (1) (4-0) 87 4

4. Williamsville (1) (4-0) 77 5

5. Mount Carmel (4-0) 74 6

6. Winnebago (4-0) 61 10

7. Tolono Unity (3-1) 59 2

8. Stillman Valley (4-0) 56 7

9. Greenwille (4-0) 33 8

10. Monticello (4-0) 20 NR

Others receiving votes: Erie-Prophetstown 6, St. Joseph-Ogden 4, Seneca 3, Sherrard 3, Elmhurst Immaculate Conception 3.

Class 2A

School W-L Pts. Prv.

1. Maroa-Forsyth (13) (4-0) 139 1

2. Mercer County (4-0) 122 2

3. Eastland-Pearl City (1) (4-0) 104 3

4. (tie) Clifton Central (4-0) 89 4

4. (tie) Rockridge (4-0) 89 5

6. Chester (4-0) 50 6

7. Sterling Newman (3-1) 46 8

8. Cerro Gordo (4-0) 40 8

9. Elmwood-Brimfield (4-0) 36 10

10. Downs Tri-Valley (4-0) 22 NR

Others receiving votes: Ottawa Marquette 11, Auburn 8, Bismarck-Henning 6, Illini West (Carthage) 5, Farmington 2, Knoxville 1.

Class 1A

School W-L Pts. Prv.

1. Stockton (11) (4-0) 145 1

2. Casey-Westfield (4-0) 126 2

3. Forreston (1) (4-0) 119 3

4. Camp Point Central (4-0) 98 4

5. Stark County (1) (4-0) 98 4

6. Carrollton (4-0) 75 6

7. Sidell (Jamaica)-Salt Fork (4-0) 59 7

8. Fisher (4-0) 41 8

9. Argenta-Oreana (3-1) 29 9

10. Brown County (4-0) 12 HR

Others receiving votes: Lena-Winslow 7, Leo 7, Aquin 6, Mooseheart 4, East Dubuque 4, Arthur-Lovington 1.