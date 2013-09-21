Richmond-Burton beats Marengo

Richmond-Burton 48, Marengo 23

Game Summary: Richmond-Burton used an explosive offense to send Marengo to its 12th straight loss. The Rockets (2-2, 1-1 BN East) quickly went up 14-0 in the first quarter and never let up, scoring 34 first-half points. The normally run-focused Rockets went to the air successfully for the first time this season. That, combined with their efficient running game, made the game a challenge for Marengo’s defense. The Indians (0-4, 0-2 BNC East) closed the gap in the second quarter to 20-13, but that was the closest they got. R-B scored two touchdowns in the final three minutes of the half to put the game out of reach.

Key Stat: The Rockets offense has been steadily improving from week to week and it showed against Marengo. Danny Rygiel had his best game of the season throwing the ball, going 6-for-7 for 222 yards, 133 of them to Luke Brinkmann. All together, the offense went for 507 yards, and didn’t look like they could be stopped for most of the game. Jarrell Jackson of Marengo also made an impact for his team accumulating 213 total yards.

Top Player: Brinkmann had 263 total yards, which included four touchdowns. All of Brinkmann’s touchdowns were from further than 40 yards out, as he used his speed and vision of the field to elude blockers time after time.

Quote: Brinkmann on his performance: “Coach told me this week that I was looking at the defense way too much instead of just running to the green spots and using my speed.”

Next: Richmond-Burton hosts Mendota on Friday; Marengo hosts Harvard on Friday.