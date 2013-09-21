Prairie Ridge holds off Crystal Lake South

CRYSTAL LAKE – Not even a lost shoe could slow down senior running back Colin Rempert and the Prairie Ridge offense.

Entering the Wolves’ Fox Valley Conference Valley Division game Friday against Crystal Lake South, their offense hadn’t exactly lit up the scoreboard through the first three games. Coming off getting shut out, Rempert and the Wolves wore down the Gators’ defense on the ground.

Rempert amassed 168 yards on 16 carries and broke off runs of 56 and 46 yards – the latter giving Prairie Ridge the ball on South's 13-yard line despite his shoe getting knocked off as he ran through the line of scrimmage. Rempert's long run led to sophomore quarterback Luke Annen's 10-yard touchdown run two plays later to put the Wolves ahead 14-3 with 2:55 left in the third quarter. It was the cushion Prairie Ridge needed as the Wolves held off the Gators for the 14-9 win.

"We just took care of the ball and we can beat any team in the conference when we do that," Rempert said. "Luke was making some unbelievable reads and ball management is what won us this game."

Running its two-minute offense, South (1-3, 0-2 FVC Valley) pulled within a score with 59 seconds left on senior quarterback Austin Rogers' 3-yard pass to Eric Landis on fourth down. The two-point conversion failed and, on the ensuing onside kick, the Wolves (2-2, 1-1) recovered to secure the win.

A 35-yard field goal by Casey Oliver gave the Gators the lead with 11:54 left in the second, but the Wolves responded on Brent Anderson's three-yard run with 6:51 left until half.

"We're not playing very well as an offense right now," South coach Chuck Ahsmann said. "We've got to figure something out."

Neither offense managed to move the ball very well in the first half. The Gators managed 66 yards while the Wolves put together 134 yards of offense. While South's offense continued to stall in the second half after trailing 7-3 at halftime, Prairie Ridge churned out yards running the ball. Rempert accounted for 104 yards in the second half and he was an important part of the Wolves' 12-play drive that ran the clock down to 2:31 in the fourth.

Annen, making his first career start in place of Brett Covalt, who was sidelined with a concussion, guided an offense that didn't lose a fumble, which had cost the Wolves in previous games. Annen finished with a rushing touchdown and completed 4 of 9 passes for 37 yards and a touchdown. Wolves coach Chris Schremp said Annen did a phenomenal job leading the offense.

“At first, I was nervous, but once we started getting going it all went away and it was just like any other football game,” Annen said.