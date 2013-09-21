Harvard drops Burlington Central

Harvard 17, Burlington Central 13

Game summary: Harvard opened its Big Northern Conference East Division schedule on the road against Burlington Central and sprinkled in enough offense and defense to come away with a 17-13 win. The Hornets (4-0 overall, 1-0 BNC East) came through in the second half with some big plays, including two interceptions, one that led to the winning score. Hornets RB Jose Mejia punched it in from the 5-yard line with 7:34 left in the fourth quarter, set up by a key interception by LB Tate Miller.

Key stat: With the Hornets holding a slim four-point lead with 6:53 remaining in the final quarter, the Rockets went on a long drive starting at their own 29-yard line. With less than 1:30 remaining, Burlington was just nine yards away from stealing a homecoming win. Any thoughts of a Rockets victory was quickly extinguished as LB Matthew Wheeler came up with a key 15-yard sack on a third-down play. Burlington was unable to convert on the crucial fourth-down play allowing the Hornets to run out the clock.

Top player: Mejia was able to convert on several key third-down plays allowing Harvard to chew up much of the clock during the game, especially in the opening half. Mejia led all rushers with 80 yards and scored the go-ahead touchdown for the Rockets in the final quarter.

Quote: “We found a way to be successful and this was a typical game with Burlington,” Hornets coach Tim Haak said. “We were lucky to come out with the win because our defense played consistently.”

Next: Harvard visits Marengo on Friday; Burlington Central visits Genoa-Kingston on Friday.