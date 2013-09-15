Football Insider: Jacobs’ Bret Mooney player of the week

Athlete of the Week: Bret Mooney Jacobs, Senior The Golden Eagles quarterback turned in one of his best games at a point when they needed it most.

Another loss would have dropped Jacobs to 0-3, but Mooney was not letting that happen. He completed 19 of 27 passes for 273 yards and three touchdowns. All three scoring passes went to receiver Hunter Williams, who Mooney has been throwing to since the third grade.

Mooney scrambled away from Prairie Ridge’s rush and heaved a 42-yard pass to Williams with 20 seconds remaining in the first half. Mooney hooked up with Williams for 32- and 31-yard scores in the third quarter and the Eagles’ defense did the rest. Williams caught seven passes for 142 yards.

“I hope we get that from those two every week,” Jacobs coach Bill Mitz said.

Noteworthy Kramer out: Harvard junior running back Christian Kramer suffered a shoulder injury and left Friday’s 35-0 victory against Byron, but Hornets coach Tim Haak believes Kramer will return this season.

“He will see an [orthopedic surgeon] on Monday,” Haak said. “We think it’s a sprain, we’ll see how he feels.”

Haak said Kramer’s return was indefinite, but was confident he would be back this season. Kramer led the area in rushing after two games.

Long time coming: Dundee-Crown’s 14-13 win against Crystal Lake South gave the Chargers their first 3-0 start since 1993. D-C started 4-0 that season, but finished 5-4 and missed the playoffs. D-C, Marian Central and Harvard are the remaining undefeated area teams.

Marian has beaten its three opponents by a combined score of 149-23.

Mascot trivia: There are two schools with Gator as their mascot in Illinois, Crystal Lake South and Guerin, and Marian has played both in three games.

This Week’s Top Games

Crystal Lake Central (2-1) vs. Huntley (2-1) 7:15 p.m. Friday, at Harmony Road Campus Field.

• Although it’s a crossover game with no bearing on the standings, it still is an appealing game between two of the area’s top teams. Central is coming off an FVC Fox Division win over Hampshire, while Huntley suffered a tough FVC Valley loss to Cary-Grove.

Dundee-Crown (3-0) vs. Cary-Grove (1-2) 7:15 p.m. Friday, at Al Bohrer Field

• The Chargers hope their 14-13 victory over Crystal Lake South indicates they are in the FVC Valley race as a legitimate contender. C-G certainly will not take D-C lightly.

Woodstock North (0-3) vs. Woodstock (0-3) 7:15 p.m. Friday, at Larry Dale Field

• One of these teams will go home happy for the first time. The intra-city rivalry has gone the Thunder’s way the last three years, so Woodstock wants that to change.