Prep Roundup: Burlington Central football roars into win column

BURLINGTON – Nice to be on the other side of a rout. And in the win column.

The Burlington Central football team experienced both sentiments after blanking Rockford Christian, 34-0, in its Big Northern Conference East opener Friday night.

“It’s great for us to get that first win,” Rockets coach Rich Crabel said. “We know we still have things to take care of, but we’re happy with where we’re at right now.”

Central (1-2, 1-0 BNC East) moved backup Parth Patel to quarterback and starter Casey Matthews elsewhere in the formation due to some injuries at running back. It didn’t seem to faze Matthews, who had 106 yards of total offense and two interceptions – including one he returned for a touchdown.

Patel finished 9 of 11 for 163 yards and a touchdown to Ian Napiorkowski. Reilly Marino paced the ground game with 104 yards and a touchdown.

“They’re happy. They’re excited. They know we’ve got a big game with Harvard next week,” Crabel said. “That team will come with a chip on their shoulder and they’ll come to hit us, so we have to be ready.”

Montini 56, Wheaton Academy 0: At Wheaton College, Wheaton Academy struggled against the four-time defending Class 5A state champions in a Suburban Christian Conference crossover.

The Warriors (1-2) will brace for another challenge in Week 4, as they’re set to travel to 3A champion Aurora Christian. Wheaton Academy is set to play four of its next five games on the road.

BOYS GOLF

Kaneland 177, Hinckley-Big Rock 220: At Indian Oaks in Shabbona, medalist Jacob Sheehan led Kaneland with a 42.

St. Francis 161, Montini 179: At Cantigny in Wheaton, St. Francis won the SCC dual with a balanced attack. Jake Lane (39) led the Spartans, while John Stolte, Dan Zurawski and Sean Doherty all registered 40s.