Oswego gets on track against Minooka

OSWEGO – Oswego was 0-2 before Friday, but the beginning of Southwest Prairie Conference play went much differently for the two-time defending champion.

Minooka lost to the Panthers, 41-13, as the teams would go to 1-2 on the year.

After the Indians lost ground on their opening series, Oswego scored in six plays. On third-and-2, Tyler Walsh went left and found daylight for a 33-yard touchdown run.

It was the first of four straight Minooka three-and-outs that Oswego followed with touchdown drives. A 53-yard pass from Steven Frank to Walsh set up the second, which came on a 6-yard pass from Frank to Trevor Matczak on fourth down.

Fullback Bryce Holm scored the third on a 1-yard dive on the first play of the second quarter. The fourth came on a 43-yard pass from Frank to Walsh, making it 27-7 Panthers with 8:52 left in the second quarter.

Zach Zamora broke off a long kickoff return, ending at the Oswego 39, to breathe some life into a Minooka team that had 6 yards of total offense to that point. A personal foul on the Panthers negated an interception and gave Minooka its initial first down. On the next play, Jake Czerniakowski hit Anthony Mack for a 20-yard touchdown pass.

But Oswego put together yet another touchdown drive on the next series, and the Indians failed to capitalize on another long Zamora return when Czerniakowski was intercepted by Zack Hegseth. Oswego’s only series that did not end in a touchdown was its last, and that got to the Minooka 13 before stalling.

In the third quarter, the Panthers added a 41-yard interception return for a touchdown by Mason Memming.