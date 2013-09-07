Woodstock North falls to Lakes

Lakes 45, Woodstock North 14

Game summary: In its home opener, the Woodstock North Thunder struggled mightily in the first half against visiting Lakes as the Eagles scored at will. Lakes running back Devyn Cedzidlo set the tone by capping off an 80-yard drive with a 42-yard jaunt into the end zone with less than three minutes gone by in the first quarter. Lakes took control in the first half, scoring on all five of its possessions, taking a 31-0 lead at intermission. The Thunder had trouble mustering yardage as the Eagles defense held the Thunder to just 30 yards of total offense in the opening half.

Key stat: Any thought of a miraculous Thunder comeback was quickly sniffed out in the second half as Woodstock North fumbled the ball in its end zone on its first drive and Eagles defensive lineman Austin Goodson fell on the pigskin to give Lakes a commanding 38-0 lead with less than three minutes gone by in the third quarter. The Thunder did itself no favors, fumbling again on its seconddrive of the second half.

Top player: Senior Eagles running back Cameron Johnson led the ground attack with 72 yards and scored on runs of 1 yard and 49 yards out.

Quote: "I thought we played a tough game," said Thunder running back Jordan Plummer, who led all players with 123 yards rushing (122 in the second half) and scored on a 2-yard run late in the final quarter. "Everyone on our team gave it their best tonight. The key to my success in the second half was not giving up until the clock ran out."

- Steve Repsys, sportsdesk@nwherald.com