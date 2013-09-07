Sterling beats Johnsburg

Johnsburg coach Mike Maloney wants to bring the winning culture of football back to Johnsburg and two games into the season, he is on the right track.

The Skyhawks took the field holding hands as a team before Friday night’s 35-16 loss to Sterling, the Skyhawks’ 23rd straight loss. The entrance symbolized the team’s togetherness and a brotherhood.

"We do it as a team," the coach said after the loss. "The seniors don't get on the younger players for mistake, but they pick them up. That's how it's supposed to be."

Johnsburg (0-2) had all of the pieces of a victory but also made too many mistakes at big moments, which cost the Skyhawks the game.

Junior quarterback Nick Brengman led a balanced offensive attack as the Golden Warriors defense but the run game couldn't get moving and was the cause of several stalled drives, which gave Sterling solid field position.

Sterling (2-0) scored the first points of the game with 9:51 left in the second quarter as the Skyhawks gave up a huge 66-yard touchdown pass on a screen play. Then, less than three minutes later, Sterling found the endzone again when quarterback Bryant Lilly found his tight end on a seam to put them up, 14-0.

The Skyhawks cut the deficit to 14-3 after kicker Kevin Kordik connected on a 35-yard field goal with 20.7 seconds remaining in the first half. It was the only bright spot in an otherwise lackluster first half, which yielded negative eight rushing yards.

Due to the lack of a run game, Maloney called on Brengman to carry the offensive load.

"I've never thrown that many passes in my life," the quarterback said. "Not at any level."

Similarly, Maloney had never called that many pass plays (47) in his coaching career, but he felt confident in his junior quarterback.

"When you look at Nick his athleticism jumps out at you," Maloney said. "He can make all the throws and he has some good zip on the ball but there is still some work and it's just seeing guys earlier or making a different pass.

"The good definitely outweighed the bad tonight."

Brengman was 22 of 47 for 275 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. His precision with the ball was impressive as he spread the ball around to five different receivers and consistently threw it so only his receivers could make the play. Several dropped balls, two in the endzone, proved to be the difference in the game and one of his interceptions was tipped.

"It's part of me being more comfortable this season," Brengman said. "I have confidence in my arm and my receivers and I know we can make some plays. We're only going to get better and we will connect on more and more as the season goes on."

The Skyhawks nearly pulled within 21-17 late in the fourth on what would've been an 80-yard touchdown pass but it was called back due to a block in the back.

“We’re starting a lot of sophomores up here,” Maloney said. “They’re going to make sophomore mistakes but pretty soon we’re going to get everything ironed out.”