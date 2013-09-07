Richmond-Burton falls at Winnebago

Winnebago 43, Richmond-Burton 15

Game summary: The Class 4A eighth-ranked Rockets will likely drop out of the rankings this week after they were run over by the Winnebago offense in their Big Northern Conference battle. Richmond-Burton struggled on both sides of the ball with not being to run the ball or stop the run. The Rockets gave up 232 rushing yards to the Indians (2-0, 1-0 BNC) and a few crucial long runs for touchdowns. The crucial blow to the Rockets (1-1 overall, 0-1 BNC) chances came with just 16 seconds left in the second quarter when R-B's Luke Brinkmann fumbled a ball that was recovered and returned for a touchdown for the Indians. At the time, it made the score 29-8 and the Rockets never recovered.

Key Stat: While effective at times, the R-B offense couldn’t stretch together much of anything and ended with only 209 total yards on offense, many of them coming with the game out of reach.

Top Player: Despite the fumble, which hurt the team in the second-half, Brinkmann was the most dangerous offensive player for the Rockets. He carried the ball 10 times for 71 yards to lead the rushing attack.

Quote: R-B Coach Pat Elder on the loss: “They were a good football team and significantly better than us today in every phase of the game.”

Next: Richmond-Burton at Genoa-Kingston on Friday

- Kevin Meyer, kmeyer@shawmedia.com