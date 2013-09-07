QB Billy Bahl passes Marian Central past McHenry

WOODSTOCK – Marian Central junior quarterback Billy Bahl and senior wide receiver Brett Olson proved to be a reoccurring nightmare for McHenry Friday night at George Harding Field.

Bahl connected with Olson for three touchdowns, including a 56-yard pass that gave the Hurricanes a three-score lead early in the fourth quarter en route to Marian’s 40-14 win.

Bahl and Olson were a dangerous combination all game. Olson had six receptions in the first half for 88 yards and two touchdowns, finishing with 144 receiving yards. In his second varsity start, Bahl went 23 for 34 with 377 passing yards, four touchdowns and one interception. The Hurricanes (2-0) kept the Warriors’ defense off balance by spreading the ball around the field. Seven different Marian players caught a pass from Bahl.

"Brett's my guy," Bahl said. "If I need to look for somebody I know I can go to Brett and he's going to catch the ball. But I like to spread it out. I can count on all my receivers."

The game didn’t start as Marian hoped, however. The Warriors (1-1) stunned the Hurricanes, striking for a touchdown just 31 seconds into the game. McHenry junior quarterback Mike Briscoe connected with wide receiver Mike Borst for a 58-yard touchdown on the second play of the game.

But Marian didn’t let that rattle them. The Hurricanes responded with a nine-play, nearly five-minute drive on the next possession to tie it at 7. Senior running back Ephraim Lee pounded the ball into the end zone from two yards out.

With Marian threatening to extend its lead to two scores before halftime, McHenry’s defense buckled down. Facing third and 10 at McHenry’s 16, Bahl dropped back and delivered a throw into the end zone.

But Warriors junior defensive back Alex Csech picked off Bahl’s pass with 32 seconds left in the first half to keep Marian’s lead at 20-14 at halftime. Both teams finished the first half with 202 total yards on offense, but Marian stepped up and shut out McHenry in the final three quarters.

On Marian’s second play of the second half, the Hurricanes appeared to take a 12-point lead on a long pass from Bahl to Tom Klinger, however the score was negated because of a holding penalty on the Hurricanes. It didn’t matter. Less than two minutes later, Bahl again found Klinger, this time for a 22-yard touchdown to give Marian a 26-14 lead following a failed two-point conversion. Lee’s 3-yard touchdown with 6:42 remaining capped the scoring.