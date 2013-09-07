Jacobs falls at St. Charles East

ST. CHARLES – St. Charles East overwhelmed Jacobs down the stretch of the Saints’ home opener, scoring on its first six possessions after halftime en route to a 41-26 win.

East clamped down after Jacobs drove 80 yards on the game’s opening possession, which culminated in sophomore Sean Barnes’ 2-yard touchdown run.

Dual-threat Golden Eagles quarterback Bret Mooney and shifty tailback Josh Walker later uncorked respective runs of 16 and 41 yards, but Jacobs stayed out of the end zone on both drives. One play after the Mooney scramble, Saints defensive lineman David Mason – playing football for the first time since middle school – read Mooney's keeper perfectly, putting him down for a three-yard loss.

In addition to instinct, the Saints also benefited from Golden Eagles miscues. East blocked Jacobs' point-after attempt on its first score, and later exhaled when an illegal block in the back penalty nullified what would have been an 84-yard punt return touchdown from Hunter Williams.

Williams scored on a 68-yard punt return in the fourth quarter to help Jacobs draw to within 34-20 with 8:20 remaining in the game. Although the Golden Eagles had an eruption of their own with 20 second-half points, East's defense made stops when it needed to, including interceptions from Brannon Barry and Michael Grohe.

The game shifted in the third quarter after Jacobs dropped a would-be touchdown with Mooney passing down the left sideline on 4th and 7 from the East 37. The Saints scored 15 seconds later on a 3-yard Lopez run, taking a 14-6 lead on Pat Frio's point-after.

“It’s definitely a tale of two halves. Those guys really played a heck of a second half and we just kind of folded after that [drop],” Golden Eagles coach Bill Mitz said. “The momentum just completely switched. Just completely switched. It was a big momentum-changer, and they took advantage of it.”