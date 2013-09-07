Hampshire edges DeKalb

HAMPSHIRE – Hampshire football coach Dan Cavanaugh doesn’t remember the last time the Whip-Purs started the season 2-0, but it’s been awhile.

They barely held on to get there in a 35-34 win over DeKalb, in which a missed extra point made all the difference.

“We just hung in there,” Cavanaugh said. “They kept banging away at us and our guys found a way to win.”

Hampshire scored two running touchdowns early, with running back Chris Calvin breaking free for 74 yards and Nick Kielbasa scoring from eight yards out.

After gaining no yards in the first quarter, the Barbs began to chip away at the Hampshire lead in the second when quarterback Jack Sauter ran for 13 and four-yard touchdowns.

The Whip-Purs answered to make the score 21-12 at the half.

After being bottled up for most of the first half, running back Dre Brown broke through for a 59-yard touchdown scamper.

The Whip-Purs and Barbs traded touchdowns, with Kielbasa scoring again before Sauter found Rudy Lopez for a 10-yard touchdown to make the score 28-26.

Hampshire came back to score on their next drive, with receiver Tim Jansen catching a 13 yard touchdown pass from Mohlman to give the Whip-Purs a two-possession lead.

The Barbs scored once more when Rudy Lopez fumbled in the end zone, but he Whip-Purs were able to recover an onside kick to hold out for the win.