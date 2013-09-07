Cary-Grove blanked by Lake Zurich

LAKE ZURICH – In a goodwill gesture before the game, Lake Zurich’s marching band turned and played Cary-Grove’s fight song to the Trojans faithful in the visitors’ bleachers.

The gifts ended there.

Lake Zurich connected for three touchdowns, a field goal and a safety Friday while blanking C-G’s offense in a 25-0 win at Mel Eide Field. The Trojans (0-2) remained winless against a brutal nonconference schedule that included a visit to Wheaton North one week earlier.

The Bears scored in every quarter while outgaining C-G by a margin of 265-80. The Trojans managed only two plays for 10 yards or more and were tackled for losses nine times by Lake Zurich (2-0), which entered the weekend ranked No. 2 in Class 7A by The Associated Press.

“They were the more physical team,” said Trojans quarterback Jason Gregoire, who absorbed several hard hits, including a sack in the end zone for a safety in the third quarter. “We didn’t match their physicality. That was our issue.”

That, plus the speed of Lake Zurich running back Ben Klett.

Klett converted a pair of pitch plays into long touchdowns, his first going for 20 yards down the left sideline and his second going for 44 yards down the same sideline. The Bears added a 9-yard touchdown pass from Noah Allgood to Brent Sweetwood in the fourth quarter, but by then Klett’s big plays had proved too much for C-G to overcome.

“I had no idea if it would work or not because I know their defense is really good,” said Klett, who finished the game with 10 carries for 84 yards. “But we just had to keep our blocking and keep them inside, and I just had to get around them.”

C-G coach Brad Seaburg said his team’s defense played well overall but committed a pair of costly mistakes on the Bears’ touchdown runs.

“They blocked us on the perimeter, and their speed took advantage of what it was,” Seaburg said. “They’ve got some speed. Those guys they have are fast, and we’ve got to play, I wouldn’t say perfect, but we’ve got to play pretty close to perfect to stop that perimeter game that they have.”

Meanwhile, on the other side of the ball, the Trojans searched for answers.

“We’re capable of making those big plays,” Gregoire said. “It’s just one person not doing their job or one breakdown. That’s what’s keeping us from doing it.”

Gregoire and his teammates remain confident despite a bumpy start.

“We played two really tough teams, two of the toughest teams in the state in 7A,” Gregoire said. “We’re really confident going into conference that there’s not a team better than Wheaton North or Lake Zurich.

“So we’re just going to get ready for Huntley starting tomorrow.”