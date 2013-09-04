Huntley football arrives prepared

HUNTLEY – Outside of the steady cadence of the click-clacking of cleats on the cement path that leads from a four-stall garage to the field, Ricky Crider’s voice was the only break in an otherwise silent walk.

Senior defensive end Brandon Dranka headed the line. He looked straight ahead as he kept moving forward on a muggy Saturday afternoon, resting a black sledgehammer on his left shoulder.

Inside the Huntley football program, the hammer is a sign of respect, demonstrating hard work and mental and physical toughness. Coach John Hart brought the notion of the sledgehammer with him from Indianapolis Warren Central when he was hired to change the culture of Huntley football. A sledgehammer has always signified a blue collar mentality to Hart, who has constantly preached to his teams over the years that success can only come through hard work.

The hammer – which resembles any other of its kind with the exception of the black paint job – is awarded each week to the player who best exemplifies hard work through his play on the field. The player who claims ownership of the hammer the most times by the end of the season will keep it as a memento of their high school football career.

To Dranka, the keepsake is enough of an incentive to set the tone for Huntley’s hard-hitting defense.

“That’s my goal this year – to get the hammer and make the biggest plays and be that guy,” Dranka said. “That’s a huge thing for me.”

As Dranka walked, his teammates followed behind in silence, their gazes locked on the field in front of them. Following two weeks of intense practices and a postponed season-opener the night before, Hart would finally get an idea of where his team stood. As always, attitude mattered.

“Let’s go, fellas,” Crider, Huntley’s defensive coordinator, said Saturday afternoon. “Every down, every play has to be your best.”

As more players passed him on their way to the back of the end zone where Huntley played lined up shouder to shoulder, Crider repeated the mantra.

“Every down,” Crider said. “Every play.”

• • •

By Saturday afternoon’s kickoff, nearly 17 hours had passed since players had taken a knee in a dimly lit auxiliary gym after heavy rain and a series of lightning strikes postponed the Red Raiders season opener against Bartlett.

Hart had imposed an 11 p.m. curfew during a Friday night team meeting that ended shortly before 8:30 p.m. Hart reminded players to get up the next morning ready to play, to eat a healthy breakfast and to eat a bit of spaghetti to keep their energy up. Before Hart could close the team meeting, quarterback Blake Jacobs jumped to his feet in the mass of more than 100 players and warned his teammates not to lose focus.

Last season, Huntley had played only once on a Saturday afternoon – dropping a lopsided 41-14 road loss to Cary-Grove. The game, which Hart refers to as an embarrassment to everyone from the coaching staff to “the starting quarterback to the 15th-string tackle”, remains stuck in the Red Raiders’ craw nearly a year later.

Jacobs, who didn’t need to remind his teammates of the final result against the Trojans, made sure they also remembered one more thing before they took the field the next day.

“This isn’t last year,” Jacobs said, wrapping up his impromptu speech.

Hart turned to his assistants lined up behind him.

“I don’t think I could have written it any better than that,” he said.

• • •

In the hours leading up to Jacobs’ speech, Hart made sure to ensure his players maintained the delicate balance between remaining focused and relaxed. In the past, Hart admits he tried too hard to keep his team’s mind locked in on the task at hand while waiting to learn if they’d play or not, fueled mainly by his own desire to win.

At imes, he acknowledges, it was too much.

“I think sometimes, that hurt our team,” Hart said.

Before the storms hit late Friday afternoon, the Red Raiders had gone about their normal gameday routine. Players dressed in their home jerseys, sat at cafeteria tables with plates of pasta and Italian bread and ate. Some carried on casual conversations while others – like senior linebacker Jordan Kabb – sat quietly with music pounding into headphones.

Gameday in Huntley normally follows a strict timetable. Between a time for players to grab a short nap to the time they spend with their teammates eating dinner and watching a series of motivational film clips from a variety of sports movies, everything is done with a purpose.

But now, black skies and approaching storms were throwing everything into flux.

Hart bounced between meetings with school administrators about if his team would get its season opener in and checking in on his players, taking sips from a coffee cup that rarely leaves the coach’s presence.

Inside Huntley freshman coach Brad Aney’s school classroom, first-year offensive line coach Chris Babyar led his first gameday position group meeting.

“This is what it’s all about – the lights on outside,” Babyar said.

Babyar, a hulking former lineman at Illinois and then in the NFL with the Bills and Broncos had previously worked as an assistant at his high school alma mater, Lake Park. More recently, he had founded Red Zone Blocking Clinics, a business focused on teaching linemen proper techniques.

As Babyar spoke and drew up blocking schemes on a dry erase board, senior Darren Erath remained locked in on each diagram, nodded his head in agreement.

A three-year starter, Erath understands his assignments and is now charged with bringing along his younger teammates – many of whom shape the Red Raiders’ offensive line.

But for Babyar, making sure his linemen stuck to the game plan was priority one. But he also wanted them to make sure they knew he understood what they were feeling.

“This is why I came back – Friday nights and to work with this group,” Babyar told the roomful of linemen. “We’re going to be the tightest group on the field. I believe in you guys.”

• • •

The laptop in the corner of offensive coordinator Mike Slattery’s office remained locked on a radar map, showing a big blob of orange and red moving slowly throughout greater Chicago.

As players milled about in the adjacent locker room trying to stay loose, Hart’s assistants passed the time in Slattery’s office, seated on a leather couch and love seat.

They tracked the weather, doing their best to predict when they’d be able to get on the field. They cracked jokes, triggering assistant coach Joel Popenfoose’s infectious laughter, using humor to break the tension of their uncertain game night. They compared gameday shoes – all of which had been purchased for the new season. Slattery was mocked for his choice of footwear, a black pair of Under Armour cleats with a glimmering patch of red outlining the toes.

Like the players, it was important coaches found a way to stay loose.

“Are those even men’s shoes?” someone asked, telling Slattery his shoes looked like the slippers Dorothy wore in “The Wizard of Oz.”

Coaches monitored players, who Hart could tell were growing antsy inside the locker room. Hart, sensing his team’s restlessness, radioed athletic director Michelle Jakubowski, asking if he could take the team into the school’s air-conditioned performing arts center, where they would be more relaxed, listen to music or keep busy on their cell phones.

If the game was going to be played, it wouldn’t be for at least an hour after the scheduled kickoff time of 7:15. They could relax and then an hour before the game would start, Hart would reel his team back in and get them ready to play.

Mother Nature saw to it that never happened.

When he sent his team home for the night, Hart wasn’t worried about players losing focus. Not after the way they had prepared and certainly not after what Jacobs said during the meeting.

Erath, one of Huntley’s 13 Division Commanders, wasn’t worried, either.

“Nothing has changed – it’s still the same game we were going to play,” Erath said Friday night. “We’re just going to play it tomorrow. Obviously, there was the Cary thing last year. But it’s not going to be the same this year. Everyone’s going to be ready.”

• • •

Before his players entered the field for pregame warm-ups with AC-DC’s “Hells Bells” bellowing from the stadium speakers on Saturday, Hart gave his team one final instruction.

“Stay focused, stay into football,” Hart said. “Be thinking about football.”

Over the next two hours, the Red Raiders put their game plan into action. Despite the offense struggling to finish drives, the defense – led by Dranka and defensive end Marcus Wright – kept Bartlett from every taking charge in Huntley’s 23-12 victory.

For his efforts, Wright was awarded the hammer and will lead Huntley onto the field Saturday at Elgin. Although there were mistakes – mostly self-imposed – Hart was impressed that his players were able to play through obstacles to capture their first win of the season.

Afterward, he praised nearly every aspect of his team’s play, telling his players that as solid as the performance was, that it wasn’t anywhere close to the level where the Red Raiders would be at by the end of the regular season.

But for starters, it was good enough to win.

“I don’t think I’ve had that happen when there’s been that big of a distraction and it not affect our level of intensity or our level of play,” Hart said.

“I was really impressed with how mature they were in how they handled everything. That’s a sign of character.”