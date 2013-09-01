Mistakes cost Prairie Ridge football team at Niles Notre Dame

NILES – Prairie Ridge senior linebacker Colin Leverenz eyed Notre Dame quarterback Ryan Greene as he rushed into the Dons’ backfield.

Leverenz’s third-down sack of Greene at Notre Dame’s 10-yard line was exactly the big play Prairie Ridge needed after the Wolves fumbled away the football only minutes earlier on their first offensive play of the season. Awaiting Notre Dame’s punt, the Wolves were poised to have great field position and an opportunity to break the scoreless tie in the first quarter.

The Wolves would never get that opportunity. A muffed punt was recovered by the Dons at the Wolves’ 26-yard line, and four plays later Notre Dame took a 7-0 lead on standout running back Chris James’ 4-yard run. It was a sequence that would play out far too often for Prairie Ridge. Five turnovers – including two on special teams – doomed the Wolves in a 44-21 loss to Notre Dame.

“What’s really disappointing is that was a point of emphasis over these last two weeks for us,” Wolves coach Chris Schremp said. “I’ve never spent so much time on kickoff return and punt return, and that was the thing that killed us the most.”

Prairie Ridge (0-1) was fortunate to turn over the ball only twice on special teams. The Wolves struggled to cleanly catch the kicks and were fortunate to recover their own botched catch on a kickoff after Notre Dame took a 24-7 lead in the second quarter. Notre Dame (1-0) scored 14 points off Wolves turnovers and also burned Prairie Ridge's special teams with a 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

“It was very frustrating considering how much we worked on special teams,” Wolves running back Steven Ladd said. “It made it look like we didn’t at all. We have a lot to improve on.”

Prairie Ridge’s offense struggled to get going in the first half, though Ladd’s 80-yard touchdown run on the Wolves’ first play tied the score, 7-7 with 6:41 left in the first quarter. However, Notre Dame needed only one play on its next possession, thanks to James’ 46-yard run. It marked the game’s third touchdown in a span of 52 seconds.

For the most part, the Wolves’ defense did a good job limiting James, holding him to only two runs of 10 or more yards. James, who has Division I offers, finished with 142 rushing yards on 18 carries with three touchdowns.

“Chris is going to be a guy that’s a marked man, and we know that,” Dons coach Mike Hennessey said. “We tried to get him the ball in different spaces.”

Prairie Ridge started finding holes running the ball in the second half but couldn’t overcome a 30-14 halftime deficit. Ladd led the Wolves with 109 rushing yards, part of an offense that amassed 234 yards on the ground in the loss.

“I think at times we looked great,” Ladd said. “I think we’re a lot better than last year, we just have to fix some mistakes.”