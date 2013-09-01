Marian Central starts football season strong, beats CL South

CRYSTAL LAKE – Playing quarterback in Marian Central’s pass-friendly offense has become one of the area’s most glamorous positions.

The last three Hurricanes’ quarterbacks – Jon Budmayr, Ben Krol and Chris Streveler – all went on to play at NCAA Division I schools. Baby-faced junior Billy Bahl made his debut as Marian quarterback Saturday and earned mostly rave reviews.

Bahl threw a pair of touchdown passes to wide receiver Brett Olson as the Hurricanes, ranked No. 6 in The Associated Press Class 5A poll, defeated Crystal Lake South, 28-2, in their football season opener at Ken Bruhn Field.

“We threw the ball pretty well and got some long ones. [Bahl] played very well, " Hurricanes coach Ed Brucker said, grinning. “I told you … he threw the ball well this summer.”

Bahl was 12 for 23 for 226 yards and was intercepted twice. Running back Ephraim Lee was instrumental in the first scoring drive with four carries for 51 yards. Bahl hit Olson for touchdowns of 43 and 59 yards, while the defense was pitching a virtual shutout.

The Gators were shut out by Marian in last year’s opener, and their only points Saturday came on a safety after a snap sailed over Bahl’s head into the end zone. He hustled back and kicked the ball a few yards out of the end zone to prevent a Gators’ defensive touchdown.

“I was nervous coming out,” said Bahl, who is 6-foot-3, 195 pounds. “I saw what they were set up in and executed some of our plays. We still had some mental errors and some stupid mistakes. When we fix those, we’ll be good to go.”

Marian (1-0) held South to 58 total yards in the first half. The Hurricanes took advantage of good field position so strike for Bahl’s 43-yard pass to Olson in the first quarter. He found Olson early in the third quarter for another score. Wide receiver Tom Klinger also caught seven passes for 93 yards.

“We came out pretty strong, but there’s still a lot more we have to work on,” Olson said. “[Bahl] came out strong, a lot stronger than I thought he would. He was confident.”

The Gators (0-1) actually ran 77 plays to Marian’s 55 and gained 160 yards in the second half, but the closest they came to scoring was the Hurricanes’ 23. Marian’s defense produced three turnover and allowed South 218 total yards.

“When you see the defense come out and just be able to stop them no matter what, you know that even if you mess up they’re going to have your back,” Bahl said. “You can just go out and do whatever you need to do.”

Running back Eric Landis finished with 14 carries for 75 yards to lead South, which also had one more first down than Marian.

“Defensively, we gave up three big plays, and that’s usually not us,” Gators coach Chuck Ahsmann said. “We felt pretty good about holding them to 56 yards rushing. That’s our goal to make teams want to pass, and we gave up too many big plays.”

Ahsmann was frustrated that South could not better sustain drives.

“We ran a lot of plays without scoring a touchdown,” Ahsmann said. “That’s the big-play part. They didn’t have to run a lot [of plays] when they had those big plays. We did some things well at times, just not consistently enough.”