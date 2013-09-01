Cary-Grove falls at Wheaton North in football opener

WHEATON – Cary-Grove knew its opening game against Wheaton North would be tough.

On Saturday, the Trojans found out just how tough.

Northwestern-bound quarterback Clayton Thorson of Wheaton North passed for five touchdowns, and the Falcons’ defense punched in another touchdown with a fumble recovery to beat C-G, 42-18, at Rexilius Field. The Trojans (0-1) scored first before allowing 28 consecutive points in the second quarter against Wheaton North (1-0), which capitalized on four C-G turnovers during the game.

C-G coach Brad Seaburg said ill-timed mistakes cost his team, which finished as Class 6A state runner-up a season ago but graduated 17 starters.

“For much of the game, I felt we played pretty well,” Seaburg said. “We gave up big plays, we turned the ball over at key times, and we didn’t take advantage of opportunities we had.

“There were individual plays and individual breakdowns that happened that we need to get better at, but we’re certainly not discouraged. We know we’ve got to play more consistent and better.”

On offense, Trojans quarterback Jason Gregoire provided a bright spot with three touchdown runs, including a 26-yard score on a keeper down the right sideline on the game’s opening drive. But Thorson countered through the air, picking apart the Trojans’ secondary with three touchdown passes to J.P. Forcucci and a pair of touchdown passes to Matt Biegalski.

C-G junior Matt Sutherland, who played two ways as a running back and defensive back, said he and his teammates would learn from their mistakes. The Trojans trailed by one score with less than three minutes to go before halftime, but Wheaton North struck twice in a span of 2:05 before halftime.

Sutherland said the Trojans would benefit from opening the season against tough opponents such as Wheaton North, which was ranked No. 9 in Class 7A by The Associated Press.

“It’s not going to be fun playing a smaller school and just dominating them,” Sutherland said. “This was a big challenge for us. I thought we learned a lot. And Lake Zurich next week is not going to be any easier, so it’s going to be a real test to see how much we grow within the next seven days.”

Wheaton North coach Joe Wardynski said he expected C-G to bounce back in a big way.

“Looking at their depth chart, it looked like they were playing a lot of young kids Week 1,” Wardynski said. “And as they get going throughout the season, I know that they’re going to be clicking on all cylinders. I have a feeling that we’ll look back and say we beat a very good team because I have a feeling Cary-Grove is going to win a bunch of games.”