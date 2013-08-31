Wauconda tops Woodstock North

Considering the 1.5 hour delay at Wauconda, it couldn’t have been a better start for the visitors from Woodstock North. Sure, Jake Schuelle’s opening kickoff return for a touchdown was called back for a penalty.

So instead, the Wade brothers took turns taking in a seemingly easy touchdown. That drive took less than two minutes and it served notice to home-standing Wauconda that it might be an even longer night than expected.

North's 13-7 lead held form until a difficult 16 ticks of the clock late in the third quarter. That's when an errant snap of a punt led to a safety. One play later, and the Bulldogs had the lead. Wauconda held serve on its home field with a 16-13 victory.

The win wasn't quite in the bag for the home team. Mostly because of some heroism from senior Kyle Harr-Mathieu. First, the senior picked off a Wauconda pass in the end zone. Next up was a fake punt run by Harr-Mathieu.

That kept the final drive going. Another fourth-down play succeeded as Grant Wade (22 carries, 127 yards) broke loose. The march got down to the Wauconda 12-yard line before it ended.

North (0-1) got a big break to score its second touchdown of the first quarter. A North punt hit a Wauconda player setting the offense up at the Wauconda 30-yard line. Ryan Wade went outside to claim 17 yards on the drive's first play. Grant Wade did the honors as he scored his second touchdown of the first quarter on a 13-yard gallop. The extra point was blocked.

Little did anyone know it at the time but North didn't dent the scoreboard the rest of the way.

North had a promising drive to open the third quarter. Wauconda's defense was hit by a steady diet of Grant Wade. The junior carried the ball five straight times pushing the ball to the Wauconda 30-yard line. That's where the North drive ended.

A strong storm canceled the sophomore game and put the varsity game on hold.

The presumed start of 7:30 p.m. was pushed back to 9 p.m. This game had the intensity of a playoff game and, for a first game of the season, it was virtually penalty-free.