Roundup: Dundee-Crown romps past Elgin in football

Dundee-Crown football unleashed its backfield of T.J. Moss, Cordero Parson and Caleb Parson on Elgin Saturday with favorable results.

The trio accounted for 249 of the Charges’ 272 rushing yards in a 52-12 romp against the overmanned Maroons in a nonconference football season opener at the D-C Bowl.

Moss carried for 124 yards and a 54-yard touchdown. Caleb Parson had 10 carries for 83 yards and a pair of touchdowns and his brother Cordero ran for 42 yards and two scores.

D-C (1-0) got off to a fast start last season with three consecutive wins, but lost its last six games.

Hampshire 41, Burlington Central 7: At Burlington, the Whip-Purs (1-0) racked up 408 yards, 307 on the ground, to defeat the Rockets in their nonconference game Saturday. It was Hampshire’s first win in a season opener in six seasons.

Nick Kielbasa ran 22 times for 133 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Whips. Junior quarterback Nick Mohlman hit wide receiver Tim Jansen three times for 101 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Hampshire’s defense allowed Burlington only 158 total yards.

Alden-Hebron 40, Christian Liberty 0: At Arlington Heights, Nate Peterson ran for 102 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries, Nick Beck ran for two more touchdowns, and the Giants rolled past the Chargers in the Northeastern Athletic Conference and season opener for both. Giants quarterback Colten Cashmore was 5 of 6 passing for 56 yards and a rushing TD.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Plainfield South Invitational: Carly Nolan had 39 kills and Avalon Nero added 38 to lead Crystal Lake South to a fifth-place finish with wins against Joliet West, Oswego East, Marion Catholic and Huntley.

Also for the Gators (5-1), Cassy Sivesind hadd 99 assists and Nicole Slimko had 11 blocks.

Kelsey DeWulf had 76 assists for the Red Raiders which went 3-2 with wins against Hinsdale South, Proviso East and Providence.

Also for Huntley, Rachael Kisten had 28 kills and Rachel Shores had 35 digs.

BOYS SOCCER

Rockford Auburn Tournament: Woodstock was seconds away from making it into a tournament playoff game but Harlem scored with 10 seconds left in the game to tie the score, 2-2.

Also on Saturday, the Blue Streaks defeated Belvidere, 2-0, and lost to Jefferson, 2-0, on Friday night in a game called just into the second half because of inclement weather.

Julio Arias had three goals on the day for the Streaks (1-1-1) and Chris Nelson had 18 saves in goal.

