Richmond-Burton runs past Johnsburg

JOHNSBURG — Richmond-Burton senior Vince Battaglia had become accustomed to rushing the quarterback and stopping runs with his large frame at the defensive tackle position, but this season he is getting a taste of what the other side feels like.

The Rockets entered the first game of the season Saturday with questions about its backfield after losing several key players to graduation, but after a decisive 26-7 win over host Johnsburg, Rockets head coach Pat Elder can rest easier after watching the way Battaglia and a handful of backs handled their duties in the backfield during the win.

"Fullback was a question for us all offseason and it was the first time in a long time that Vince got to carry the ball," Elder said. "He was pretty excited and not only was his effort great, he held on to the football and played a clean game at fullback."

The Rockets (1-0) used Battaglia and his big body early on in the game to establish the run up the middle, which wore down the Skyhawks defense, but not before they made several decisive stops.

Johnsburg stopped the Rockets on fourth down on the opening drive to stall a long drive. The Skyhawks also forced a three-and-out on their second defensive series. But the constant pounding from Battaglia took its toll.

On the Rockets' third offensive series, Battaglia ran the ball 13 times and racked up 58 of his 107 yards on a drive that ate up 13 minutes of the clock. Junior running back Brad Boelkow then scored the first of his two scores on a 1-yard sweep play.

"I felt good running because I felt like Johnsburg was just guessing the entire game," Boelkow said. "Vince was such a beast and that really had them thinking middle which it made it easier for me to get outside and find some space."

R-B scored on each of its next three offensive possessions, using a combination of power runs and sweep plays. It resulted in the Johnsburg offense playing out of its element. The Skyhawks (0-1) couldn't get in sync and ran a predictable offense at times which led to stalled drives.

"We run pass plays that set up our run plays and vice-versa," Skyhawks coach Mike Maloney said. "We were able to execute them and we just couldn't get in any sort of rhythm."

The Skyhawks only score came in the fourth quarter, when quarterback Nick Brengman showed off his arm. After several deep attempts were batted away by R-B cornerback Kyle Kirby, Brengman connected with tight end Ben Stillwell on a 13-yard pass with 4:39 remaining. Brengman went 6 of 17 for 40 yards in the loss.

"We were sound defensively and didn't make many mistakes," Elder said. "We came out to play."

Said Battaglia of his first start at fullback: “I got my shot and it was amazing and really emotional. I was really nervous but I just had to push them back and play.”